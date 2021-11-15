Washington
Bannon surrenders after indictment
Stephen Bannon, the former Trump White House adviser who was indicted last week for defying a congressional subpoena, surrendered to federal authorities Monday morning and was released on personal recognizance after making his first court appearance in the afternoon.
Bannon, 67, entered the FBI field office in downtown Washington after walking through a crowd of photographers, saying: “I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball for what we do every day. … We’re taking down the Biden regime.”
In court, Bannon appeared in a green barn jacket and black collared shirt before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather, who read the charges against him: two counts of contempt of Congress, each punishable by at least 30 days and up to a year in jail if convicted and up to a $100,000 fine. Bannon was not arraigned and did not enter a plea, and he will appear Thursday morning before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols of Washington.
Prosecutors did not seek detention for a misdemeanor offense, and Bannon was released after swearing to comply with pretrial court supervision, including weekly check-ins by phone and notifying the court of any travel outside the D.C. area.
— The Washington Post
Judge: Jones must pay victims’ families
A Connecticut court has ruled that conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay damages in lawsuits filed by the families of eight people killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, delivering another legal defeat to the far-right broadcaster who falsely said the deadly attack was a “hoax.”
The Monday decision from Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis is the second in fewer than two months that found Jones liable by default after he and his companies refused to turn over financial records and other documents ordered by the court. The default ruling means Bellis sided with the victims’ families in the defamation case, agreeing that Jones and his attorneys broke court rules. A jury will now decide how much Jones must pay.
The Sandy Hook families have for years argued that Jones profited from his bogus claims that the Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting, which killed 20 children and six staffers, was a “false flag” operation carried out by “crisis actors.” The Monday ruling adds to the legal trouble for Jones, who has lost several defamation lawsuits stemming from his Sandy Hook falsehoods and has had to pay tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees to families who brought the suits.
— The Washington Post
Washington
Biden signs bill that bolsters infrastructure
President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday afternoon, a bipartisan victory that will pour billions into the nation’s roads, ports and power lines.
While the bill stopped short of realizing his full-scale ambitions for overhauling America’s transportation and energy systems, Biden pointed to it as evidence that lawmakers could work across party lines to solve problems in Washington.
The bill Biden signed will not address the nation’s entire backlog of needed infrastructure investments, and it is not as ambitious as Biden’s initial $2.3 trillion proposal.
The compromises that were necessary to win over a large group of Senate Republicans pared back the president’s ambitions for investing in “human infrastructure” like home health care and fortifying the nation’s physical infrastructure to fight and adapt to climate change.
— The New York Times