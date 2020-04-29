Dallas
Dallas Co. reports 112 new cases, 5 deaths
A day after reporting its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, Dallas County announced 112 additional positive tests for the coronavirus Wednesday.
That number is the fourth-most reported in a single day.
The county also reported five more deaths from the disease, bringing the toll to 99 in Dallas County.
The victims included three people who lived in long-term care facilities: a Balch Springs man in his 60s, a Dallas man in his 90s and a Dallas woman in her 90s. The other two patients who died were a Dallas man in his 50s and a Mesquite man in his 60s.
Dallas County has recorded 3,352 cases of COVID-19, or about 1.27 cases for every 1,000 residents.
County Judge Clay Jenkins, who has urged people to stay home despite Gov. Greg Abbott allowing the reopening of restaurants and many retailers, bemoaned the latest data. He had said Tuesday that he hoped the county’s numbers would “drop precipitously” on Wednesday.
— Tom Steele and Dana Branham, The Dallas Morning News
Austin
Lawsuit tossed on boycotting Israel
A federal appeals court tossed out a lawsuit that alleged Texas violated free-speech rights with a law banning government contracts for supporters of a boycott movement against Israel.
The ruling delivered Monday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a 2019 order from an Austin federal judge that had temporarily blocked enforcement of the law.
A three-judge panel determined the legal challenge was moot, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The change adopted by the Legislature in 2019 meant the Texas law no longer included individuals who supported the BDS movement — Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions.
The appeals court declined to weigh the merits of the statute.
Edgar Saldivar, a senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas, which helped challenge the law, said the lawsuit accomplished a major goal.
“The 5th Circuit ruling today simply affirms that the Legislature’s retreat means Texans whose livelihood is dependent on government contracts cannot be forced to disavow their First Amendment right to boycott,” Saldivar said. “The government cannot impose ideological litmus tests or tell Texans what issues they may or may not support as a condition of hiring.”
Attorney General Ken Paxton praised the appeals court for vacating the lower-court injunction.
“The state of Texas has the right to boycott boycotters in this instance,” he said. “Doing so does not suppress protected speech or expression and supports a long-established principle of non-discrimination.”
Texas A&M wants to run human virus tests
Texas A&M University System officials say they have the largest public laboratory capacity in the state to analyze tests for the new coronavirus. Only one problem: The labs are designed to serve animals, and university system officials say the federal government won’t let them use the facilities for human tests.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services generally requires people with human lab experience to oversee human testing. To ramp up coronavirus testing in Texas, the A&M System is seeking a waiver for its Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory — but officials say their requests have been denied.
A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said the “federal red tape” is preventing Texas from making full use of the lab, which he said has years of experience testing animals with the same method used to test for the coronavirus.
“Red tape is one thing, but red tape in the middle of a pandemic is pretty ridiculous,” Sharp said in an interview. “This ain’t the time to follow the rules, this is the time to follow common sense and open up facilities that they know are some of the best in the country.”
A&M says it has a lab in College Station that could run as many as 1,800 tests per day; one in Amarillo that could do 1,000; and labs in Center and Gonzalez that could run 300 tests each. The labs have high capacities because they often have to test entire herds or flocks. The labs perform around 900,000 tests annually, 64,000 of which are done with the same “polymerase chain reaction” used to test humans for the coronavirus, system officials said.
For more than a month, A&M System officials have gone back and forth with the federal agency over fully scaling up its veterinary labs for human coronavirus testing. While the supplies to run the human tests are different than those used for animals, the equipment and the testing process are the same, said Bruce Akey, director of the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory.
— Sami Sparber, The Texas Tribune