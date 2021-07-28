Georgetown
Activists begin 27-mile march for voting rights
When the Rev. William Barber speaks, his listeners lean in. His large frame bent forward, the lilt in his voice easily fills the space between them as he preaches on racial and economic equality and justice.
But on this muggy, overcast morning in Georgetown, north of Austin, the pastor turned activist did not rise to sermonize. On Wednesday, and for the next few days, his ministry will be carried out by marching.
From the grounds of the Christ Lutheran Church, Barber led a group of about 100 people, the number capped because of pandemic precautions, on the first leg of a four-day, 27-mile march to the state Capitol building in Austin. The purpose behind the trek, organized by the Poor People’s Campaign, which Barber co-chairs, is to build pressure on Congress, particularly the U.S. Senate, to pass sweeping federal legislation that would boost or safeguard access to voting — and preempt much of the contentious voting bill that the Texas Legislature is expected to pass.
“We are here today because of a mandate,” Barber told the crowd of marchers before they began their journey. “These state legislators have mandated that we must have federal intervention.”
On Wednesday, the winding crowd of marchers traversing south along the frontage road of a busy Interstate 35 was made up of Texans from across the state and included members of the clergy, Austin’s state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt and average Texans who want to see federal action on voting. Former congressman Beto O’Rourke, who with his voter outreach organization Powered by People partnered to host the march, walked at the tail end.
Odenkirk stable after ‘heart-related incident’
Bob Odenkirk, star of the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, is in stable condition after suffering a “heart-related incident,” his representatives confirmed Wednesday evening. The 58-year-old actor was hospitalized Tuesday night in Albuquerque after collapsing on set.
“He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side,” the representatives said in a statement. “The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”
Odenkirk was filming the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul in New Mexico when he collapsed.
— The Washington Post
Austin
Abbott draws criticism over order to troopers
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers on Wednesday to begin pulling over vehicles whose drivers are transporting migrants who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19, escalating his hardline approach on immigrants and eliciting outrage from advocates calling the order a ticket to racial profiling.
The executive order allows Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to reroute those vehicles back to their origin point or a port of entry, or seize the vehicles if the driver does not comply.
Abbott said in a statement that his order “will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities,” though the governor will not allow local government officials to issue mask mandates even as coronavirus infections are again increasing across the state.
— Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune
MLK’s son says GOP misrepresents father
As dozens of teachers and students waited earlier this month to testify on a Texas Senate bill that would halt new legal requirements that students learn white supremacy is “morally wrong” and study particular writings by women and people of color, Sen. Bryan Hughes invoked a phrase Martin Luther King Jr. made famous in his 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech.
“There’s been a movement called critical race theory spreading across our country, into many of our schools in Texas, sadly teaching that we should judge a person by the color of their skin and not on the content of their character,” the Mineola Republican said. “It’s obviously the inverse of what Dr. King taught us, and what as Americans we strive toward.”
Experts say the rhetoric Hughes and other Republicans use misconstrues what critical race theory, which isn’t taught in Texas schools, does.
And Martin Luther King Jr.’s oldest son told The Texas Tribune that Hughes and other state lawmakers are taking his father’s words out of context to defend legislative attempts the late civil rights icon likely would have opposed.
“Yes, we should judge people by the content of the character and not the color of their skin — but that is when we have a true, just, humane society where there are no biases, where there is no racism, where there is no discrimination,” Martin Luther King III said. “Unfortunately, all of these things still exist.”
— Isabella Zou, The Texas Tribune
Washington
Pelosi says Biden can’t cancel student loans
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and other powerful Democrats Wednesday by disputing President Joe Biden’s authority to cancel federal student debt.
“People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said during a news conference Wednesday. “He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”
Pelosi has largely remained quiet on the issue of debt cancellation. Progressive Democrats in the House and Senate have been urging Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in debt held by federal student loan borrowers as an act of economic relief.
— The Washington Post