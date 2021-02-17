South Padre Island
Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas
Residents, some of whom lack heat or basic amenities in their own homes due to the unusually chilly weather, have been rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles and taking them to a convention center in a South Texas resort town.
"Every 15 minutes or less there's another truck or SUV that pulls up," Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
He said sometimes people bring one or two sea turtles, sometimes more. "We had trailers full yesterday coming in that had 80, 100, 50," he said.
The South Padre Island Convention Center started pitching in Monday when its neighbor, Sea Turtle Inc., could no longer handle the number of sea turtles being dropped off, and their mostly outdoor operation had lost power. He said the convention center itself didn't have power or water till early Wednesday morning.
He says they've "collected" more than 3,500 sea turtles so far. He said he hesitates to use the word rescued because "we know we're going to lose some."
Caum said that with another cold front approaching, they don't know when they'll be able to return the sea turtles to the water.
Temperatures in the area on Wednesday afternoon were in the 40s. He said it may be Saturday — when temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s — before the turtles can be released back into the Gulf.
Austin
Texas reports 72 more virus deaths, hospitalizations fall
Texas reported 72 more deaths Wednesday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but hospitalizations from the disease continued to fall.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the state's COVID-19 deaths now total 40,717. The confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the state rose by 3,506 to 2,571,063, of which an estimated 243,437 are active. Of those, 7,609 required hospitalization as of Tuesday, the state’s most recent total made available. That was down from 7,661 the day before and continued a downward trend.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has fallen by 12,634.4, a decrease of 62.7%, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
Washington
US gov't seizes over 10M phony N95 masks in COVID-19 probe
Federal agents have seized more than 10 million fake 3M brand N95 masks in recent weeks, the result of an ongoing investigation into counterfeits sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies.
The most recent seizures occurred Wednesday when Homeland Security agents intercepted hundreds of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks in an East Coast warehouse that were set to be distributed, officials said.
Investigators also notified about 6,000 potential victims in at least 12 states including hospitals, medical facilities and others who may have unknowingly purchased knockoffs, urging them to stop using the medical-grade masks. Officials encouraged medical workers and companies to go to 3Ms website for tips on how to spot fakes.
“Not only do they give a false sense of security, how dangerous is the exposed individual without any protective gear? They have no utility whatsoever,” Homeland Security Secretary Ali Mayorkas said of the fake masks.
The masks do not come through 3M's regular distributors, they come from outside the normal supply chain, officials said. But hospitals and medical groups have increasingly gone around normal purchasing routines during mask shortages in the global pandemic, officials said. They said the scams are taking advantage of the panic over masks.
Homeland Security officials would not say which states the phony masks were sent to, but said criminal charges would be forthcoming.
— The Associated Press