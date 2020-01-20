Atlanta
Faith, politics mix on Martin Luther King day
Against the backdrop of a presidential election year, Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday found leaders still wrestling over how to best embody the slain civil rights leader.
In Atlanta, Republicans told a sometimes cool crowd at Ebenezer Baptist Church, King’s onetime church, that they were honoring King’s legacy of service and political empowerment. But Democrats found more favor by highlighting the ways they said the current political and social order calls for more radical action in line with King’s principles.
Monday’s speeches at Ebenezer Baptist were just one slice of the political struggle in Georgia, where Democrats believe they can make further inroads in the Republican controlled state, aided by diverse in-migration and a suburban backlash against President Donald Trump.
Up for reelection this year, Trump sought to stamp his own mark on the commemoration. He and Vice President Mike Pence made a brief visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington.
Temescal Valley, Calif.
Police: Driver rammed into car, killing 3 teens
A Southern California driver intentionally rammed a Toyota Prius with six teenage boys inside, killing three and injuring three others before fleeing, authorities said Monday.
The Prius went off the road and slammed into a tree at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Temescal Valley in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.
Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona was arrested a short time later in a neighborhood near the crash site, according to the California Highway Patrol.
“It was an intentional act,” CHP Lt. David Yokley said at a news conference, although he did not disclose a motive. “Our investigation led us to believe Mr. Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control.”
Kansas City, Mo.
Police: Guard ‘saved lives’ in bar shooting
An armed security guard saved several lives when he shot and killed a heavily armed man who opened fire on a line of people waiting to get into a Kansas City, Missouri, bar, killing one person and wounding at least 15 others, Kansas City’s police chief said Monday.
Police were still trying to determine a motive for the late Sunday shooting at the 9ine Ultra Lounge in eastern Kansas City that created a chaotic scene as hundreds of patrons fled the scene on foot and in cars, police Chief Richard Smith said.
“We know that there were multiple firearms involved, so we think the security guard’s actions definitely saved lives,” said Smith.
The security guard, whose identity was not released, fatally shot Jahron Swift, 29, of Kansas City, police said. The woman who died was identified as Raeven Parks, 25, of Kansas City. It was not known if there was any connection between Swift and Parks, Smith said.
Boy accused in four deaths not cooperating
A boy accused of shooting and killing four members of a Utah family and wounding a fifth surrendered peacefully following the Friday night slayings, but has since refused to speak with detectives trying to piece together a possible motive, police said Monday.
Police in the small town of Grantsville released the names of the victims, who ranged from 14 to 52 years old, and said the boy was related to them. But authorities declined to specify the suspect’s age, his relation to the victims or release his name at the request of the district attorney until formal charges are filed.
The father of the family was released from the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound and was talking with investigators, said police Sgt. Rhonda Fields.
— The Associated Press