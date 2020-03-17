Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.