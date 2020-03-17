Las Vegas
Nevada to close casinos, businesses
Nevada’s governor ordered a monthlong closure of casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars, movie theaters and gyms starting noon Wednesday and restaurants to shutter their dining rooms and only offer takeout or delivery in order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
The order from Democrat Steve Sisolak on Tuesday night follows similar moves by more than 10 other governors as states scramble to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Sisolak’s order gave thousands of businesses in the tourism capital less than a day to prepare. Though a number of casinos started to close their doors this week, the governor’s sweeping order shutters Nevada’s main industry, anchored by glitzy casinos lining the Las Vegas Strip.
The closures are part of federal guidance recommending social distancing. President Donald Trump has urged Americans to follow sweeping guidelines for the next few weeks, including for older residents to stay home and for all people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 as well as restaurants and bars.
Sisolak’s order comes after many casinos in Las Vegas moved to shut their doors entirely and the mayor of city said she hoped bars and restaurants would be able to stay open.
Facebook admits a bug blocked virus news
Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company is working on fixing the problem.
Users are complaining that links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak being blocked by the company’s automated system.
Rosen said the problems are unrelated to any changes to its content moderator workforce. The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week.
San Francisco
San Francisco residents cope with restrictions
Millions in the San Francisco Bay Area found empty highways, shuttered stores and vacant streets Tuesday as officials began enforcing an order for residents to stay at home and only leave for essential reasons in a desperate attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Miguel Aguirre, 38, his wife and two children were the only ones Tuesday along a street near San Francisco’s City Hall, an area normally bustling with office workers and commuters. He and his wife are janitors at the Boys & Girls Club. They had heard of the shelter-in-place order but decided to show up anyway because they need the money, only to be told to go home by his supervisor.
“It’s really a scary situation for us because if we don’t work, we don’t eat,” said Aguirre, of Oakland, who brought his two daughters with him because schools were shuttered. He already lost his second job at the Hotel St. Francis when tourism conferences began canceling a month ago.
The measures are the strictest in America, mimicking orders in place across Europe.
Under orders issued Monday affecting about 7 million people, including the cities of Berkeley and Oakland, supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and gas stations remain open, along with other essential government functions and businesses. On Tuesday, the counties of Sonoma and Monterey and the city of Palm Springs, with a combined population of 1 million, also ordered residents to stay at home, while the city of Sacramento directed its 500,000 residents to do the same, one step short of a formal order.
Restaurants are open only for takeout. Gyms and bars were closed. Outdoor exercise is fine, as long as people practice social distancing.
— The Associated Press