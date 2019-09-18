Jerusalem
Netanyahu's political future in doubt
After a decade of mesmerizing world leaders, subduing his rivals and eking out dramatic election victories, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political future is suddenly in doubt.
With near-final results from Israel's election on Tuesday, he has been left well short of the parliamentary majority he had sought — not only to continue in power but also to fend off a looming corruption indictment.
With over 90% of the votes counted late Wednesday, challenger Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party captured 33 seats in the 120-seat parliament, to 32 seats for Netanyahu's conservative Likud.
New York
Abortions in US falls to lowest level since 1973
The number and rate of abortions across the U.S. have plunged to their lowest levels since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973, according to new figures released Wednesday.
The report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, counted 862,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2017.
Following the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, the number of abortions in the U.S. rose steadily — peaking at 1.6 million in 1990 before starting a steady, still-continuing decline. The abortion rate is now less than half what is was in 1990.
The new report illustrates that abortions are decreasing in all parts of the country — in Republican-controlled states seeking to restrict abortion access and in Democratic-run states protecting abortion rights. Between 2011 and 2017, abortion rates increased in only five states and the District of Columbia.
Miami
Bermuda lashed by Cat 3 Humberto’s winds
Hurricane Humberto lashed Bermuda with strong winds Wednesday night as the powerful Category 3 storm passed just to the north of the British Atlantic territory, while another growing storm threatened tourist resorts along Mexico's Pacific coast.
Humberto's maximum sustained winds held at 120 mph and the storm was centered about 75 miles north of Bermuda on Wednesday night. It was moving east-northeast at 20 mph.
Caines said non-emergency medical services would be closed until Thursday. Evening flights from the U.S. and Britain were canceled.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lorena posed an increasing threat to tourist resorts on Mexico's Pacific Coast and the Baja California Peninsula.
Maximum sustained winds were 70 mph by evening. It was centered about 60 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo and was moving northwest at 12 mph.
Tropical Storm Jerry also formed Wednesday morning far out in the Atlantic and was forecast to become a hurricane as it nears the outermost Caribbean islands Thursday night or Friday.
Washington
Trump names hostage envoy O'Brien national security adviser
President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Robert O'Brien, his chief hostage negotiator and an established figure in Republican policy circles, as his new national security adviser.
O'Brien, the fourth person in two years to hold the job, becomes the administration's point person on national security amid rising tensions with Iran following the weekend attack on Saudi oil installations and fresh uncertainty in Afghanistan after the halt in peace talks with the Taliban.
The announcement of O'Brien's selection comes a week after Trump ousted John Bolton from the post, citing policy disagreements.