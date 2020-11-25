Dallas
1,368 more cases in area; Texas sets record
Dallas County reported 1,368 new coronavirus cases and six more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
Across Texas, more than 14,600 cases were reported — setting a one-day record for the second day in a row and the fourth time in a week.
The latest victims in Dallas County included four Dallas residents. The other victims were a Coppell man and a DeSoto man. All six had underlying high-risk health problems.
County Judge Clay Jenkins said the positivity rate among asymptomatic patients at Parkland Memorial Hospital, such as those undergoing routine procedures, is 12% over the last week, after recently having been 5%.
The growing number of asymptomatic coronavirus carriers is reason to avoid crowds, including Thanksgiving get-togethers, he said.
“I know this Thanksgiving is different, but it can still be special,” he said.
Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 1,185 are confirmed and 183 are probable. The newly reported cases bring the county’s total confirmed cases to 122,184 and probable cases to 11,627. The county has recorded 1,202 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 29 probable deaths.
The county has said it is counting only positive antigen tests (sometimes called rapid tests) as probable cases; a few antibody and “household” results were included previously.
Although other North Texas counties provide estimates for how many people have recovered from the virus, Dallas County officials do not report recoveries, noting that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not use that metric.
Health officials use hospitalizations, intensive-care admissions and emergency-room visits as key metrics to track the real-time impact of COVID-19 in the county. In the 24-hour period that ended Tuesday, 764 COVID-19 patients were in acute care in hospitals in the county. During the same period, 508 emergency-room visits were for symptoms of the disease.
Because of the holiday, Dallas County officials will not release coronavirus data Thursday and Friday. Those numbers will be included in Saturday’s and Sunday’s reports.
— Tom Steele, The Dallas Morning News