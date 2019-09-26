San Francisco
Uber adds services to app in quest for profit
Uber is cramming more services into its ride-hailing app as it explores ways to generate more revenue and finally turn a profit.
The makeover announced Thursday includes force-feeding its food delivery service, "Eats," into the Uber app that millions of people use to summon a ride.
Although CEO Dara Khosrowshahi didn't mention it, Uber is under intensifying pressure to start making money. With the exception of when it sold part of the company, Uber has done nothing but lose money since its inception.
With its losses still mounting, Uber's stock has plunged by nearly 30% since it became a publicly held company in May.