Houston
Area sees no severe impacts from Imelda
Tropical Depression Imelda has deluged parts of Southeast Texas with rain, but officials in Houston and surrounding communities said Wednesday that so far there have been no severe consequences.
Parts of East Texas could get up to 10 inches of rain through Thursday morning as the remnants of Imelda continue moving north, according to the National Weather Service.
Coastal counties, including Brazoria, Matagorda and Galveston, got the most rainfall since Tuesday. Some parts of the Houston area had received nearly 8 inches of rain, while Galveston, which had street flooding, received nearly 9 inches, according to preliminary rainfall totals released Wednesday afternoon by the weather service.
Sargent, a Matagorda County town of about 2,700, had received nearly 20 inches of rain since Tuesday.
El Paso
Indictment made public for alleged El Paso shooter
Officials in Texas on Wednesday released the grand jury indictment filed last week against a man accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart last month.
The one-page indictment against Patrick Crusius offers few new details but lists the names of the 22 victims who were killed in the Aug. 3 mass shooting in the border city.
Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, was indicted last week on one count of capital murder of multiple persons. El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Crusius remains jailed without bond.