Rawlins, Wyo.
Cheney censured over impeachment vote
The Wyoming Republican Party voted overwhelmingly Saturday to censure U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney for voting to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Only eight of the 74-member state GOP’s central committee stood to oppose censure in a vote that didn’t proceed to a formal count. The censure document accused Cheney of voting to impeach even though the U.S. House didn’t offer Trump “formal hearing or due process.”
“We need to honor President Trump. All President Trump did was call for a peaceful assembly and protest for a fair and audited election,” said Darin Smith, a Cheyenne attorney who lost to Cheney in the Republican U.S. House primary in 2016. “The Republican Party needs to put her on notice.”
Cheney has said repeatedly she voted her conscience in backing impeachment for the riot, which followed a rally where Trump encouraged supporters to get rid of lawmakers who “aren’t any good, the Liz Cheneys of the world.”
Detroit
Pilots say they were molested by doctor
A cargo pilot who regularly needed health checkups to keep his license contacted a University of Michigan doctor in 2000. He said he soon learned there was nothing routine about a visit with Robert Anderson.
He said Anderson told him to undress, put on a medical gown and get on a table, instead of simply checking the man’s vision, hearing and heart. He said the doctor touched his genitals and gave him a prostate exam.
“I was only 33; I probably didn’t need a prostate exam but I was naive,” the Ann Arbor-area man, now 53, told The Associated Press. “He examined my whole body like a dermatologist might. It was very creepy. It was too much. I didn’t go back. ... You’re not touching me again.”
Anderson, who died in 2008, is at the center of a scandal at the University of Michigan, where he’s accused of molesting hundreds of young men over decades, especially campus athletes who saw him for exams. It’s been a year since the university acknowledged the “disturbing” claims and said a law firm would investigate.
Since then, another category of victims has emerged: pilots in southeastern Michigan who needed physicals to get or maintain a license.
Bloomingdale, Ill.
1 dead, several injured in shooting at hotel
A shooting early Saturday during a large gathering at a suburban Chicago hotel left one man dead and several other people wounded, police said.
The shooting occurred during “some type of large get-together” among guests at the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, according to Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese. Investigators were still piecing together what happened, he said, but “it appears that there were a couple of different groups attending different events at the hotel” when “something transpired and that’s when the shooting took place, mostly in the hallways at the hotel.”
As many as six other people were hit by gunfire, but the exact number was unknown because several people fled — including one or more possible suspects, Giammarese said. No police officers were shot, he said.