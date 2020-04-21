Dallas County extends stay-at-home order
An extended Dallas County stay-at-home order may be short lived.
Dallas County commissioners voted on Tuesday to extend the county’s stay-at-home order until May 15, two weeks past the statewide order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott and a few days after the governor announced plans to re-open business across the state.
Shortly after Tuesday’s 3-2 county vote, Abbott indicated during a news briefing that his upcoming executive order could force the county to roll back its stay-at-home restrictions on April 30.
Judge Clay Jenkins and commissioners Elba Garcia and Theresa Daniel voted for the extension. Commissioners John Wiley Price and J.J. Koch voted against.
Price raised concerns that the order was conflicting with Abbott’s order. The governor’s order asserts authority over the entire state and suspends powers of local entities if orders issued conflict with the state order.
Abbott, after being asked about Dallas County’s vote and local entities’ authority to maintain restrictions, said that he would be issuing a new statewide executive order on April 27 that will feature some statewide requirements.
“To the extent that my executive order has statewide application, it would overrule any local jurisdiction” with a conflicting local, executive order, Abbott said.
Jenkins said it would be up to Abbott to decide if Dallas County’s extension conflicts with his order.