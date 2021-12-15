Austin Aune sounded like he was recounting the achievements of a lifetime — or at least a decade or so — as he ran through all that has transpired over the last year of his life.
There was a lot to go over for North Texas’ 28-year-old starting quarterback, beginning with discovering he’ll be a dad early next year.
“Finding out you’re going to have your first kid is crazy,” Aune said. “Getting married was fun. I graduated twice, once in the spring and once in the fall, and got two degrees. It’s been awesome. I’ve enjoyed every moment.
“It’s been an eventful year.”
That’s putting it mildly for the former Argyle standout who has set his sights on becoming just the fourth quarterback in program history to lead UNT to a bowl win.
Aune will get his chance to join that elite club when the Mean Green face Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic on Dec. 23 at Toyota Stadium.
UNT hasn’t won a bowl game since Derek Thompson guided the Mean Green past UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season. Andrew Smith led UNT to a win over Cincinnati in the 2002 New Orleans Bowl, while Fred McCain started the Mean Green’s win over Pacific in the 1946 Optimist Bowl.
The journey to the verge of program history — and what would be a heck of a final chapter to a memorable year — has been anything but smooth for Aune.
He lost the battle for the starting job in the offseason but kept on working and was back in the Mean Green’s lineup by the fifth week of the season. That drive rubbed off on his teammates who bonded together and rallied from a 1-6 start to become bowl eligible by winning their last five games of the regular season.
Aune was a steady presence throughout that run and provided the leadership the Mean Green needed to turn their season around.
The perspective he gained after marrying his high school sweetheart, Kristin, in May gave him some added perspective that has come in handy when times were tough.
“There’s no doubt it’s big to have a quarterback who sets the tone,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “At that position, you have to set the tone. Whether you want to or not, that position requires more than going out, managing the game and distributing the football.
“You have to have a presence about yourself. Austin’s grown into that role.”
An unusual path
Grown might be the best way to describe Aune, one of the more unusual players in college football.
Aune’s story has become a well-known tale around UNT’s program ever since he joined the Mean Green’s program ahead of the 2018 season. He was a two-sport star in high school and backed out of a chance to play for TCU when the New York Yankees drafted him in the second round and gave him a $1 million signing bonus.
Aune landed at UNT before the 2018 season after six seasons in the minor leagues and a short stint at Arkansas.
He sat for two years with the Mean Green before splitting time with Jason Bean last season. Aune started three games but lost the job late in the year. He missed UNT’s loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl due to a mild case of COVID-19.
“It was tough at times,” Aune said. “When you get knocked on your butt you can work harder, or you can quit. I love the game of football. I wanted to play and stuck with it. I knew that if I got another opportunity, I would give it everything I had.”
That chance came after Bean left the program in the offseason and Ruder struggled early in the year.
Aune took over and gradually emerged as a steady presence for the Mean Green. He enters UNT’s bowl game having thrown for 1,763 yards and nine touchdowns.
What has been just as important is the leadership Aune has provided for the Mean Green.
“What separated him from our other quarterbacks is the way he leads the team,” wide receiver Roderic Burns said. “He’s never in panic mode. It’s great to know that we have a quarterback who is going to help us find a way to win.”
Aune’s leadership showed when UNT hit rock bottom after falling to Liberty to drop to 1-6.
There weren’t a whole lot of people who believed the Mean Green had a chance to turn their season around. Aune not only believed it; he said so publicly on multiple occasions.
“People probably thought I was crazy, but you have to believe that, or you are not going to do it,” Aune said. “Believing is the first step. Doing it is the second one.”
A solid foundation
There might not be a player on UNT’s roster who was in a better position to set the tone for the Mean Green’s turnaround.
Aune was not only a professional athlete; he also had his home life in order by the time the season rolled around. He got married in May.
He and Kristin announced earlier this year that they are expecting a daughter in February.
Aune earned a degree in finance in the spring and another in real estate in the fall.
That foundation has helped Aune grow into his leadership role at UNT and handle all that goes along with it.
“Everyone is always looking at the quarterback,” Littrell said. “In a game, it may look like the quarterback made a mistake when it might have been a young guy who made the mistake by not being where he was supposed to be.
“Austin has really grown, handled that role and played well down the stretch.”
Aune’s best game came in a 20-17 win over UTEP, the third game in UNT’s five-game run. He threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, rushed for another touchdown and made what might have been the most important play of the year for the Mean Green.
UNT was locked in a 17-17 tie in the closing second of the fourth quarter when Aune reached back and fired a 58-yard strike to Detraveon Brown that set up Ethan Mooney’s 27-yard game-winning field goal.
Aune became the player his teammates look to for leadership as he made more and more of those game-changing plays.
“Austin has been amazing,” UNT tight end Jason Pirtle said. “He always has something encouraging to say and comes to work every day. He was a professional athlete and has seen it all. Even when he wasn’t starting, he was always encouraging people. That has rubbed off on a lot of guys.”
Aune’s influence on UNT’s program won’t soon be forgotten, even if his time with the Mean Green could soon be coming to a close. He went through UNT’s Senior Day ceremony before guiding the Mean Green to a win over UTSA that clinched their bowl berth.
Aune said after the game that he would decide on if he will return for another season at UNT after the Mean Green’s finale.
Whether he comes back or not, the last year will be one Aune will never forget because of the way it changed his life, both on the field and especially off it.
“It’s been a roller-coaster, but it’s been fun,” Aune said. “I showed my teammates that I wanted to start and lead in any way that I can. That’s been my goal the whole year.”