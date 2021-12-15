North Texas quarterback Austin Aune carries the ball during a game earlier this season at Apogee Stadium. The former Argyle standout is hoping to cap a magical year with a win over Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
North Texas is just days away from facing Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
Bowl games are a treat for any college football player. UNT quarterback Austin Aune is no different and has more reasons than most of his teammates to look forward to the Mean Green's showdown with the RedHawks.
The former Argyle standout missed UNT's appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last year with a mild case of COVID-19. He's come a long way since in what has been a magical year.
Aune married his high school sweetheart, Kristin, in May and found out a few months later that he is expecting a daughter in February. He has also enjoyed his best season on the field after emerging as UNT's starting quarterback in the fifth week of the season.
Aune has thrown for 1,763 yards and nine touchdowns while becoming a key leader for the Mean Green.
Today is also the beginning of the midterm signing period. UNT is set to sign a handful of talented high school players and transfers. We went over where the Mean Green stand as the signing period begins earlier this week.