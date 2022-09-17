Immigration Transporting Migrants

Carlos Munoz reaches out to hug Larkin Stallings of Vineyard Haven, Mass., as the immigrants prepare to leave St. Andrews in Edgartown, Mass., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to a new level by catching officials flat-footed in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants. On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod, Mass. (Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times via AP)

 Ron Schloerb

Complications for the Biden administration over immigration intensified as migrants were transported by Republican governors to cities governed by Democrats and rising migration along the southern border remains on pace to exceed a record 2 million.

New numbers on Border Patrol arrests, through August, are expected to show a record number of arrivals at the Southwest border topping two million for the fiscal year that ends in September, with a sharp shift in demographics. That shift, with more Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans, creates new challenges for federal, state and local officials because migrants from those nations are largely granted entry into the U.S.

Tags

Recommended for you