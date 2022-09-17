Carlos Munoz reaches out to hug Larkin Stallings of Vineyard Haven, Mass., as the immigrants prepare to leave St. Andrews in Edgartown, Mass., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to a new level by catching officials flat-footed in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants. On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod, Mass. (Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times via AP)
Complications for the Biden administration over immigration intensified as migrants were transported by Republican governors to cities governed by Democrats and rising migration along the southern border remains on pace to exceed a record 2 million.
New numbers on Border Patrol arrests, through August, are expected to show a record number of arrivals at the Southwest border topping two million for the fiscal year that ends in September, with a sharp shift in demographics. That shift, with more Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans, creates new challenges for federal, state and local officials because migrants from those nations are largely granted entry into the U.S.
Tangled diplomatic relations among multiple nations mean migrants from those three countries aren’t easily returned to their homelands under a pandemic-related health order. Moreover, the migration from communist or authoritarian countries places a spotlight on Republicans who have traditionally championed those fleeing such governments.
In Del Rio, the busiest region for the Border Patrol during the last few months, state buses continue to arrive 6 times a week to take migrants north, said Tiffany Burrow, who leads the faith-based Val Verde Humanitarian Border Coalition. The coalition operates a day shelter in south Del Rio, helping migrants prepare for journeys with directions, free meals and new clothing.
Migrants volunteer to take free bus rides north, offered by the Abbott administration, Burrow said. All migrants had been processed by federal immigration authorities with instructions about pending federal immigration court dates before boarding the bus. Burrow has taken one of the free bus trips north with migrants to Washington, D.C.
“Not to be simplistic, but I mean, there are a lot of people coming across and they’re going to their final destinations wherever that may be,” said Burrow. If a free bus trip gets the migrant closer to their final destination, they take it, Burrow said.
The U.S. Border Patrol continues dropping off migrants at the day shelter, including new arrivals who crossed in Eagle Pass, a busier point of entry about an hour down the Rio Grande from Del Rio. In the last couple of weeks, the Border Patrol has released migrants in downtown El Paso, with its processing center and area shelter at capacity.
Border arrests of Venezuelans have risen quickly at the border to nearly 130,000, through July. That’s nearly triple their numbers the previous year. Since 2015 more than 6 million Venezuelans have left that country to scattered places on the globe, according to R4V, a digital site for refugees and migrants connected to U.N. refugee agency.
“This makes clear when this happens that you’re going to have to put all of your diplomatic might at the very highest levels to really working to find a solution to the crisis in Venezuela,” said Adam Isacson, a security and migration analyst at the Washington Office on Latin America.
More and more border arrests look like defacto immigration policy by country. This fiscal year, nearly 180,000 Cubans have been arrested at the southwest border, a figure that exceeds the 125,000 in the Mariel exodus in 1980 from the island nation.
Nearly 134,000 Nicaraguans have been arrested by the Border Patrol, through July of this fiscal year.
Very few have faced a swift exit under Title 42. Instead, they are processed by federal immigration authorities for later hearings in the clogged U.S. immigration courts.
Immigration officials note at least a fifth of arrests, or encounters, are by migrants who make repeat tries under Title 42, which doesn’t carry legal consequences. Therefore, each arrest doesn’t equal an individual migrant.
About 60 percent of immigrants caught by the U.S. Border Patrol come from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, according to data through July from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In July, that figure for those four countries sunk to about 50%
Reuters reported earlier this week — and The Dallas Morning News confirmed — that the administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been pressed to accept more migrants from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua under Title 42 policies. This happened even as the Biden administration defended in federal court its attempt to end the pandemic measure last May.
“If you come from a country where there’s a strong likelihood of a strong asylum case, like one of these dictatorships, and it’s a country that’s hard to expel to, it’s pretty much like Ellis Island now,” Isacson said.