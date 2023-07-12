Nearly a year has passed since a group of North Texas boosters organized and launched a name, image and likeness collective that aims to support the school’s athletes.
Members of the Light The Tower Collective and UNT’s coaches leave little doubt about the impact the group has made while striking financial deals with members of the school’s football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams.
We detail those changes and the reasons for them as well as provide figures for how many deals the collective had with UNT athletes last school year in a story our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers have early access to today.
And in other news from the world of UNT athletics …
>> We tackled the question of which UNT teams are best prepared to compete in the school’s first season in the American Athletic Conference in last week’s newsletter feature and followed up with a poll.
The Mean Green faithful responded overwhelmingly that they have more confidence in UNT’s men’s basketball team than in the school’s other programs.
>> We also began a countdown of UNT’s most important football games of the 2023 season. The Mean Green’s clash with UTSA topped our list and was followed by games against SMU and Cal.
Be sure to catch up on what you missed when it comes to UNT stories that appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle’s website this week.
— Brett Vito
