Football
AP source: Rosen to start at QB for Dolphins against Cowboys
DAVIE, Fla. — Desperate for help, the Miami Dolphins are turning to Josh Rosen.
The second-year pro will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick this week as the starting quarterback and try to jump-start a team that has been outscored 102-10 in the first two games.
A person familiar with the decision by rookie coach Brian Flores confirmed the change to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced it.
Pats’ Brown not distracted
by sexual assault accusations
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots receiver Antonio Brown declined to answer questions about allegations of sexual assault and rape against him and says he’s keeping his focus on football.
Brown answered only four questions at his locker on Thursday in an interview that lasted just over a minute. It was his first interview with reporters since agreeing to a deal with the Patriots on Sept. 7.
He twice declined to answer questions about the civil case filed against him in South Florida by former trainer Britney Taylor, who claims Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, including rape, in 2017 and 2018. He also declined to say whether he’s heard from the league about the allegations.
Baseball
Cain HR, Brewers fan 16, beat Padres 5-1 to improve position
MILWAUKEE — Lorenzo Cain homered before exiting with a sore ankle, Milwaukee pitchers combined to strike out 16 and the Brewers improved their playoff position by beating the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Thursday.
The Brewers are 7-2 since reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball.
Milwaukee moved within one game of Washington for the top NL wild-card spot. The Brewers began the day tied with Chicago for the second wild-card slot and three games behind Central-leading St. Louis — the Cardinals played the Cubs later in the day.
Y
Yanks clinch AL East title
NEW YORK — The resilient New York Yankees powered their way to the club’s first AL East title since 2012, routing the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 Thursday night behind three RBIs each from old mainstay Brett Gardner and newcomer DJ LeMahieu.
A day after wasting a chance to clinch first place, the homer-happy Yankees went ahead when LeMahieu hit a three-run drive in the second inning and breezed to their 100th win.
Braves clinch tie for first in NL East
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. was pumped to join a very exclusive club.
He’s even more thrilled about the chance to properly celebrate a division title.
Acuña became the second-youngest player in baseball history to hit 40 homers in a season, Freddie Freeman also drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves clinched at least a tie for first place in the NL East with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.
Basketball
Pistons sign 17-year NBA veteran with Joe JohnsonDETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have signed 38-year-old swingman Joe Johnson.
Detroit announced the move Thursday.
The 17-year NBA veteran did not play in the league last season. He was recently named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.
Johnson averaged 6.8 points in 55 games for Houston and Utah during two seasons ago. The seven-time All-Star has also played for Boston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn and Miami, averaging 16 points over his career with 15 double-digit scoring seasons.
Soccer
Arsenal, Man United open
Europa League with wins
Arsenal and Manchester United both relied on a teenager to get their Europa League campaigns off to a winning start on Thursday.
Arsenal, last year’s finalist, saw 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka score one goal and set up the other two in a 3-0 away victory over 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt. And 17-year-old Mason Greenwood became United’s youngest ever scorer in European competition when he netted the loan goal in a 1-0 victory over Astana at Old Trafford.