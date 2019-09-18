Baseball
Canha hit in 11th, A’s edge
KC 1-0 to hold wild card lead
OAKLAND, Calif. — Mark Canha knew it was just a matter of time before the right pitch would come. He waited, and his patience paid off.
Canha hit an RBI double with two outs in the 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics edged the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Wednesday to hold their lead atop the AL wild-card race.
The Athletics, who have won seven of eight, began the day two games ahead of Tampa Bay for the top wild-card spot. Cleveland was a half-game behind the Rays.
Alonso hits 49th HR, helps Mets rally in 9th to beat Rockies
DENVER — Pete Alonso didn’t need a big swing in the ninth inning — just a good eye.
Alonso hit his major league-leading 49th homer, then drew a bases-loaded walk during a four-run rally in the ninth that sent the New York Mets over the Colorado Rockies 7-4 Wednesday.
New York began the day four games behind the Cubs and Brewers for the second NL wild card. After winning two of three at Coors Field, the Mets have 10 games left this season starting with a three-game series in Cincinnati that opens Friday.
Yankees get Stanton back
on cusp of clinching AL East
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton has returned to the Yankees lineup with New York on the cusp of clinching a division title.
Stanton will bat fifth and play left field Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. He has been out since June 25 after straining the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He’s played just nine games this season due to biceps, shoulder, calf and knee injuries and is returning with 12 days remaining in the regular season.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton would probably get two at-bats and play four or five innings in the field Wednesday.
Diamondbacks bounce back
with 5-4 win over Marlins
PHOENIX — A bullpen blowup put the Arizona Diamondbacks in a tough spot Tuesday night.
A next-day bounce back keeps their slim NL wild-card hopes alive.
Mike Leake worked effectively through traffic into the seventh inning, Domingo Leyba had two RBIs and the Diamondbacks rebounded from an ugly loss to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday.
Football
AP source: Browns TE Njoku
broke right wrist against Jets
BEREA, Ohio — Browns tight end David Njoku got more banged up against the Jets than previously known.
Along with a concussion, Njoku broke his right wrist while trying to brace himself in a scary fall and could need surgery, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not provided details of Njoku’s injury.
Njoku will visit a specialist before an operation is scheduled, the person said.
Basketball
Tsai completes purchase of Nets, arena, hires Levy as CEO
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have a new owner and a new CEO.
Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai completed his purchase of the team and Barclays Center on Wednesday, then announced that he had hired former Turner Broadcasting President David Levy to oversee both.
Tsai’s purchase of the Nets was unanimously approved Wednesday by the NBA’s board of governors. He spent nearly $3.5 billion for the team and the arena, a record sale for a U.S. sports franchise.