Denton police said $7,371.99 in electronics and liquor were taken from a home in the 500 block of Jannie Street some time between Friday morning and evening.
Officers were dispatched in reference to a burglary of habitation. The caller reported their back door was forced open and that an unknown suspect took several items from his residence between 6:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Items taken include a $1,200 MacBook, a guitar, headphones, a $400 gaming station including the games and controllers, a $300 digital camera, a computer monitor, a vacuum cleaner, spare keys, a $1,146 flat screen television, a $400 television and “a lot of liquor,” police said.
The estimated damage to the back door is about $500. No arrests were made.
Other reports
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — Police arrested a 39-year-old man after determining he was intoxicated to the degree he may endanger himself or others Friday night.
A caller said there was a man sitting on a couch and they couldn’t wake him up. When paramedics arrived at the scene, the man refused treatment.
Officers smelled alcohol when they contacted the man and observed several signs of intoxication. Police said there was also an open container of alcohol with him.
He was arrested for public intoxication without incident.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — Officers arrested a 44-year-old man after responding to a theft in progress call.
A loss prevention officer told police he’d been watching a man conceal high-priced electronic items throughout the store. Police said they observed the man approach checkout where he only scanned visible items.
Police stopped him right outside the store after he passed all points of sale and asked him to be honest about the items he didn’t pay for. The estimated about for the items was about $477.
He was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than $100 less than $750.
600 block of East Prairie Street — Police said a 61-year-old woman scared off an unknown suspect that was looking into her vehicle.
The woman said she was walking to her car when she noticed the suspect, who she scared off. She told police she believed the person may have tried to get in to start the vehicle.
Police said the window on the back of the vehicle appeared to have been forced off.
Roundup
From 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 458 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.