AUSTIN — Two organizations representing Black and Latino lawmakers are striking back against Gov. Greg Abbott’s warning that state entities cannot consider “diversity, equity and inclusion” in employment practices.
In separate statements this week, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus and Mexican American Legislative Caucus blasted Abbott for targeting policies that the groups said recognize the state’s diversity as a strength that should be honored.
Banning diversity, equity and inclusion policies “will only hurt our Texas economy and diminish diverse representation in hiring,” Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, a Dallas Democrat and the newly-minted chairwoman of MALC, said in a tweet Thursday.
And in a statement Friday morning, the Black Caucus, which has 20 members, said, “DEI policies have long helped communities from marginalized backgrounds have an equal chance at competing in the job market at these agencies and higher education institutions. We will not allow this governor and his administration to continue with their anti-DEI agenda.”
The Black Caucus will hold a press conference on the issue with the Texas NAACP and Texas Association of African American Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at the state Capitol.
This week, Abbott’s office sent a memo to state agencies and public university systems warning that any deference to what he described as “forbidden DEI initiatives” would violate anti-discrimination laws by favoring “some demographic groups to the detriment of others.”
The memo did not explain what demographic groups were believed to receive special treatment, detail the exact state or federal laws being broken or outline what specific employment practices would be off the table.
DEI policies are meant to create a welcoming culture for people who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against in the workplace because of factors such as their race, gender or sexual orientation.
Abbott’s chief of staff, however, wrote in the memo that DEI practices are being used to “proactively discriminate in the workplace.”
An Abbott spokesperson later said the memo was a reminder that the law bans so-called equity quotas. She did not respond to questions about whether any state entities have implemented such quotas or how they relate to DEI.
DEI initiatives have been under fire by conservative activists in Republican-led states. Abbott’s action follows a similar move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who last week unveiled plans to block public colleges from having diversity, equity and inclusion programs, according to The Associated Press.