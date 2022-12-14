WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday.
The bill requires the federal government and states to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages legally performed in other states. It also repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman.
“Today’s a good day,” said Biden, donning his signature aviator sunglasses during his remarks. “A day America takes a vital step toward equality, toward liberty, justice not just for some but for everyone.”
The South Lawn was packed with activists and lawmakers, with the White House estimating a crowd of 5,300. Some guests donned drag and pride flags for the occasion.
“This historic day is another step towards ensuring the LGBTQ+ community has the same civil protections as every American,” state Rep. Jessica González of Dallas wrote in a tweet.
State Rep. Erin Zwiener, another member of the Texas LGBTQ caucus, also attended.
Marriage bill impact
Constitutional law expert Dale Carpenter called the bill a backstop in case a future U.S. Supreme Court reverses its decision on same-sex marriages and allows “same-sex couples nationwide to have their marriages recognized even if their home state doesn’t want to do so.”
Carpenter, who is the chair of constitutional law at SMU’s Dedman School of Law, said the bill is especially important for LGBTQ couples in states like Texas where laws and the state constitution prohibit same-sex marriages remain, but are not enforceable due to Supreme Court precedents.
“While we celebrate with our LGBTQ+ siblings across the country, we recognize that this is one step down a long road,” LGBTQ rights group Equality Texas wrote in a tweet. “We will keep fighting until every member of our community is safe, happy and healthy. Everyone deserves that.”
Public support for a bill relating to same-sex and interracial marriage began building over the summer after the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health decision which reversed the landmark abortion precedent Roe vs. Wade.
In a lone concurring opinion Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court should reconsider other due process precedents, specifically naming Lawrence vs. Texas, the 2003 ruling striking down bans on gay sex in Texas and 12 other states, and Obergefell vs. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.
While in the court’s majority opinion Justice Samuel Alito made assurances that the Dobbs decision only related to abortion, the remarks caused some alarm.
Shortly after the decision, the U.S. House passed the Respect for Marriage Act with 47 Republicans – including San Antonio Rep. Tony Gonzales – joining Democrats. However, the bill would not see another vote until November when a bipartisan group of senators unveiled an amendment that offered explicit protections for religious freedoms.
The bill passed the Senate in late November on a 61-36 vote with both Texas senators voting against the measure. It passed the House again last week with Gonzales again being the only Texas GOP supporter.
The amendment, sponsored by Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, ensures religious organizations will not be required to provide any services, facilities or goods for a same-sex marriage. It also explicitly ensures the bill will not be used to deny or alter benefits or tax-exempt status of religious schools, churches or organizations.
Additionally, the amended bill clarifies it cannot be used to allow the federal government to recognize polygamous marriages.
Despite these provisions, the bill faced GOP opposition over concerns about religious liberty infringements. Notably, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz repeatedly said the bill would empower the IRS to target religious organizations and deny their tax-exempt status.
Cruz co-sponsored an amendment from Utah Sen. Mike Lee that added more religious liberty protections, which failed to pass in the Senate and the House after Rep. Chip Roy introduced it.
Carpenter said there was never a basis for these claims by the GOP. He explained the bill, even before the bipartisan Senate amendment, only applied to the government and government officials, not private organizations like churches. Furthermore, he said the protections included in the amendment adds specific assurances that religious liberties could not be impacted.
“There was no point at which this bill threatened religious liberty,” Carpenter said.
The Senate amendment garnered support from several religious organizations and constitutional law scholars, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Carpenter added the bill is largely symbolic while the Supreme Court decision stands, but importantly shows the changing public opinion on same-sex marriage.
‘The antidote to hate is love’
Ahead of the bill signing, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vice President Kamala Harris gave remarks on the bill’s significance. They also emphasized the work that remains to be done for the LGBTQ community, namely the Equality Act. The bill if passed would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The House passed the measure in 2021.
“The antidote to hate is love,” Biden said. “This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all it’s forms and that’s why this law matters to every single American.”
In closing his remarks Biden also gave a shout-out to Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was freed from a Russian prison the same day the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act.
Biden was with Griner’s wife in the Oval Office when they heard from her on the phone.
“Brittney’s wife said ‘today my family is whole,’” Biden said. “That all-consuming, lifelong love and commitment, that’s marriage.”