The White House lit in rainbow colors
The Whitehouse is lit up in rainbow colors on Dec. 13 in celebration of the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act.

 White House via Twitter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday.

The bill requires the federal government and states to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages legally performed in other states. It also repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman.

