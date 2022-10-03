Family man and retired law enforcement officer Benny Delno Sleigh’s love of life, family, and community didn’t come to an end with his death. Ben, age 80, died peacefully in the loving arms of his family on September 22, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Benny Delno Sleigh was born in Ada, Oklahoma on August 10, 1942 to Addie Dean and Joe Kenneth Sleigh. He graduated from Ada High School in 1960 and attended East Central State College in Ada. He enjoyed hunting and scuba diving.
Ben was a former US Marine, a business executive, and law enforcement officer. He worked as a patrol officer, detective, SWAT officer, and investigator during his 40+ year law enforcement career. He worked with the Irving Police Department, Dallas Police Department, and Lake Dallas Police Department. He retired from LDPD in 2013. He was active in the Lake Dallas community.
Ben was preceded in death by his loving wife Rozanne (Roz); his parents Dean and Kenneth; his Brother Joe and Sister Alta Lee; and son Kenneth.
He is survived by his sons Bryan and wife Molly, Brad and wife Beverley, Chris, and daughters Robin, Holly and husband Shawn, Amber, Sally, and Kelley; Mother-in-Law Rosemond; Grandchildren Savanah, Scout, Seth, Kenneth, Autum, Sarah, Denae, Amy, Azure, Gage, Jacob, Ayden, Brandon, Zachery, Wesley, Breann, Dawn, Duane, Michael, Nicole, and Rhianna; 17 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a family man, outdoorsman, and servant of his community. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.