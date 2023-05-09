Bed Bath & Beyond Caruth
Buy Now

The Bed Bath & Beyond store at 8005 Park Lane in Dallas in Caruth Plaza is shown just as going out of business sales were starting in late April. The store is one of the dying chain's highest-volume locations.

 Maria Halkias/The Dallas Morning News

Bed Bath & Beyond, its BuyBuy Baby chain and Tuesday Morning store closings this spring and early summer leave behind almost 1,000 large holes in shopping centers — 40 in Dallas-Fort Worth alone.

That sounds like a lot of empty storefronts, but experts say they’ll be snapped up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags