In February, residents of Providence Village received an email asking them to give the Providence Homeowners Association authority to make rules regarding rental properties.
The rules would restrict owners to one rental property in the community at a time, require leases to run for a minimum of 90 days and restrict tenant occupancy “in such a manner as may be determined by the board,” according to a draft. Owners who already have more than one property would be grandfathered in, but short-term rentals — residential hotel alternatives made popular by such sites as Airbnb and Vrbo — would be effectively banned.
It's a move that has become increasingly popular with HOA boards and local governments as the number of short-term rentals has grown in North Texas. In May, Mesquite took steps to regulate STRs after homeowners raised concerns about rentals being used as “party houses,” disrupting quiet neighborhoods with loud music late at night and clogging streets with parked cars.
In Denton, regulations on the rentals were established in 2019. The rules require property owners to register short-term rentals with the city’s Department of Development Services. To be approved, the proposed rental site must be the owner’s primary residence and comply with occupancy and vehicle limits, along with an initial inspection of the space. Once approved, neighbors within 100 feet of the property receive notice of the short-term rental along with the number for a 24-hour emergency line to file complaints.
If a registered rental does receive complaints, it can be shut down.
But regulations aren’t always as effective as residents hope, and often don’t go far enough, if you ask Andrew Muras of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition.
“We’ve found that in practice, regulations and ordinances aren’t sufficient,” Muras said, citing a lack of infrastructure in place to deal with late-night disturbances.
Muras helped launch the grassroots group in 2017 following troubles with short-term rentals in his Grapevine neighborhood. The coalition, which provides support and resources for residents experiencing issues with rentals, has since grown to more than a dozen chapters across the state.
It’s because of persistent nuisances that more homeowners, HOA boards and municipalities are looking to restrict or eliminate short-term rentals, Muras says. He points to increasing complaints nationwide about the properties, shootings linked to Airbnbs and a lack of vetting of occupants.
“Maybe the scariest issue for every family is that there’s no background checks or understanding of who the people are in that house,” Muras said.
There were no complaints filed against registered short-term rentals in Denton last year, according to public records. But there are only six rentals registered with the city — compared with the more than 200 listed on Airbnb and Vrbo. That’s more than a 54% increase in rentals over the past year.
It’s discrepancies like this that prompt many HOAs to take even more restrictive action against the rentals in their neighborhoods. More than 2,400 documents establishing or amending neighborhood covenants that govern rental property rules have been filed with the Denton County Clerk since 2020. Most of the amended covenants require minimum lease terms of between 30 days and 24 months for rentals, a review by the Denton Record-Chronicle revealed.
The problem with the bans, according to real estate and property rights attorney Patrick Sutton, is they amount to a bait-and-switch on homeowners. In most cases, original neighborhood covenants, particularly for established subdivisions, do not restrict leasing. That means that, like in Providence Village, HOA boards must ask homeowners to vote to allow them to change those covenants.
“People who bought properties specifically because they were able to rent when they weren’t using them, like a vacation home, are suddenly being told ‘We just changed the rules,’” said Sutton, who also writes a blog on efforts to ban short-term rentals.
The restrictions also require surveillance to work, Sutton said, with neighbors or HOA agents acting as sentries to determine who is occupying a property and for how long.
“It’s not just about crimping someone’s leasing rights a little bit — this is about establishing a police state to take away from landowners the right to decide to who and when the house is leased,” Sutton said. “You’ve got to actively monitor the comings and goings of people and interrogate them. It’s pretty alarming.”
Allowing HOAs the power to change the rules also sets a dangerous precedent, Sutton said, giving HOA boards broad rulemaking power that could jeopardize homeowners’ rights established at the time of sale. The Texas Supreme Court agreed, ruling in April that an HOA board does not have the authority to adopt rules that conflict with restrictive covenants.
Political pressure from major hotel brands is also helping efforts to ban short-term rentals gain momentum, Sutton said. And despite opposition from residents, Sutton said that in many cases he’s worked on, municipalities have “no data or evidence supporting assertions that short-term rentals are causing harm.”
Proponents of short-term rentals say they are a boon for cities, bringing in hotel occupancy fees and helping attract out-of-towners looking for amenities or experiences not offered by traditional hotels. The rentals are also an opportunity for everyday homeowners to supplement their income, or even afford a vacation home that pays for itself through off-season rentals.
For Muras, the claims don’t hold water.
“All you’re doing is transferring from people that would be spending at a hotel or someplace else — there’s no net economic gain,” Muras said.
In Denton, 74% of short-term rentals are entire homes, which Muras points to as evidence the properties likely exist as cash cows for profit-motivated owners.
“That is not mom and pop renting out a room to make their house payment; these are entire homes being rented out by some entity. It’s basically big corporations doing this,” Muras said.
As for who will prevail in the ongoing conflicts over short-term rentals and how it will impact local economies, many of those cases are still being determined. Two cases have been consolidated into a petition brought before the Texas Supreme Court in May, which would ask the court to determine whether neighborhood covenants can be amended to eliminate rights that existed at the time of a property’s sale. The case is under review, and a date for oral arguments has not been set, according to the court’s calendar.
Providence HOA’s board did not follow up on requests for comment on why the association pursued changes to rules governing rentals. The association informed residents via email Tuesday evening that the proposed rental restrictions had been approved during a board meeting earlier that day. Owners will be fined $300 per week for advertising a home as a short-term rental or unauthorized renting, the rules state.
The restrictions also include banning Section 8 tenants and sex offenders.
