Ryan defensive lineman Micheal Gee (17) tackles Guyer defensive back Deuce Harmon (2) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

Welcome to the Denton Record-Chronicle's new high school athletics newsletter — the High School Sports Season Pass. 

If you are getting this email, chances are you have seen my name in the paper or seen me roaming the sidelines in Denton. My name is Reece Waddell. I became the DRC's full-time high school sportswriter in June 2019, and since then, I've gotten the chance to work with some of the best schools, coaches and athletes in the state.

I have been fortunate enough to cover some incredible teams and athletes over the past two years, including multiple state championships and players that have gone on to play at the next level.

If you follow me on Twitter @ReeceWaddell15, you have probably seen me say "No one covers Denton-area high school sports like the DRC." And it's true.

I take a ton of pride in making sure the DRC provides our readers with the most comprehensive coverage possible. This newsletter is the latest example of how we intend to fulfill that promise.

Every Thursday, a new edition of this newsletter will land in subscribers' inboxes with our latest exclusive content.

These stories, particularly the largest feature stories and projects, will be available in our newsletter before they appear anywhere else.

We kick off the newsletter today with a special preview of arguably the biggest game in Denton County this year.

Guyer and Ryan will collide on Friday in yet another epic rivalry clash. These two schools respect each other, but they aren't terribly fond of one another.

But more importantly, the Wildcats and Raiders are consistently among the best high school football programs in Texas. That excellence only adds to the intrigue of this cross-town showdown. 

Myself and sports writer Steve Gamel talked to coaches and players from both Guyer and Ryan this week to get you ready for Friday's game. You can read our special preview here. I'm taking a stand that Guyer will break their losing break in this game, while Gamel is firmly team Ryan - respective columns are linked. 

Additionally, we've had local volleyball coverage, a story on former Argyle star Nick Ralston just missing making the Cowboys' roster, and a preview of Braswell's game against Keller later tonight.

Here is the latest high school sports coverage, and be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks for even more content. 

— Reece Waddell 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

