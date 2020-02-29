FORT WORTH — Baylor coach Scott Drew always enjoys watching Desmond Bane play, except when the TCU guard is going against the Bears.
This time, Bane may have cost No. 2 Baylor a shot at its first Big 12 title.
Bane scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, with eight in a row during TCU's big tiebreaking run, in a 75-72 win on Saturday. It was the highest-ranked opponent the Horned Frogs have ever beaten on their home court, and fans streamed onto the court at the buzzer to celebrate.
“I'm so glad Desmond's a senior. ... I love cheering for him when we’re not playing him. He’s a hard worker and a great kid,” Drew said. “He’s a monster. What makes him so good is he’s so efficient. He’s 5 for 8 from the 3 and everybody’s trying to stop him from shooting 3s.”
Baylor (25-3, 14-2 Big 12) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row. The Bears were the nation's No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1), which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.
This was only the third Big 12 game this season when Baylor, which is also trying to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, trailed in the second half.
“We’ve got to control what we can control," Drew said. “We’ve got two games ... (the Jayhawks) have two games to go. People probably thought we would have won here today. That’s the Big 12."
Texas tops No. 22 Texas Tech for 4th straight win
LUBBOCK — Andrew Jones had a career-high 22 points and Texas scored the game's last eight points over the final minute, stretching its winning streak to four games with a 68-58 victory at No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday.
Royce Hamm Jr. had a putback layup to put Texas up 62-58 with 50 seconds left. Texas Tech then had a chance to cut the gap, but freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey's dunk attempt ricocheted off the back of the rim. Matt Coleman III got the rebound and turned that into a fastbreak layup for the Longhorns (18-11, 8-8 Big 12).
The Red Raiders (18-11, 9-7), the Big 12 co-champions last season when they made it to the NCAA championship game, didn't score again. Tech lost both of its games this week after getting back into the Top 25.
Courtney Ramey had all 12 of his points in the second half for the Longhorns, who are making a late push to get into the NCAA Tournament. Coleman only had six points, but had two free throws in that final minute after his fastbreak layup.
Ramsey led Texas Tech with 13 points, while Kevin McCullar had 12, Davide Moretti 11 and Terrance Shannon 10. Moretti was scoreless after halftime, when the Red Raiders led 37-30.
Doolittle has 19 points, Oklahoma beats No. 20 West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points two days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 73-62 victory over No. 20 West Virginia on Saturday.
Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) built a 21-point lead in the second half and cruised from there to complete a regular-season sweep of the reeling Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9).
Brady Manek added 15 points, Austin Reaves had 13 and Jamal Bieniemy 11 points for the Sooners. They broke a six-game road losing streak.
Miles McBride came off the bench to score 13 points for West Virginia, and Oscar Tshiebwe had nine points and 10 rebounds. The Mountaineers have lost six of seven.
Doolittle played in his third game wearing a mask since breaking his nose against Oklahoma State on Feb. 22.
He underwent surgery Thursday and didn’t slow down against the Mountaineers, going 7 of 13 from the floor and matching a team high with seven rebounds.
West Virginia went scoreless over the final 5:43 of the first half and trailed 25-21 at the break.
McGriff, other seniors lead Oklahoma St. over Iowa St.
STILLWATER, Okla. — Cameron McGriff scored 19 points and had seven rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to a 73-61 victory over Iowa State Saturday afternoon.
Thomas Dziagwa scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and Lindy Waters III had 10 points and six assists for Oklahoma State (15-14, 5-11 Big 12), as the seniors showed up on Senior Day.
OSU, which won its fourth straight home game, is now 5-3 in its last eight, following a stretch in which they went 1-8.
Rasir Bolton scored 16 points to lead Iowa State (12-17, 5-11), while also adding six rebounds and four assists. Michael Jacobson had 13 points and four rebounds.
Bolton scored seven points within the game’s first two minutes, giving Iowa State a quick 7-2 lead, and had 14 in the first half, which topped his full-game totals going back six games.
Oklahoma State entered the second half with a 36-29 lead and maintained at least a six-point advantage the entire rest of the way, never allowing Iowa State to get more than four points in a row in the half.