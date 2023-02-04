Dallas Horseshoe
Traffic moves through the Horseshoe in downtown Dallas on Thursday. Slick roads caused by refreezing contributed to four traffic fatalities in Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday night and Friday morning.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

Officials say that as roads and bridges across Dallas-Fort Worth began to refreeze Thursday night, at least four motorists died and hundreds of vehicle crashes were reported through Friday morning.

North Texas began to thaw Thursday, with temperatures rising above freezing for the first time after more than three days of bitter cold. Ice began melting, and road conditions improved. But the moisture left behind refroze into slick spots as the temperature dipped back below freezing, officials said.

