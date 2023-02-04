Officials say that as roads and bridges across Dallas-Fort Worth began to refreeze Thursday night, at least four motorists died and hundreds of vehicle crashes were reported through Friday morning.
North Texas began to thaw Thursday, with temperatures rising above freezing for the first time after more than three days of bitter cold. Ice began melting, and road conditions improved. But the moisture left behind refroze into slick spots as the temperature dipped back below freezing, officials said.
“The thawing, and improved road conditions, that took place yesterday caused some businesses to reopen their doors, resulting in more vehicles being back on the roads,” Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement. “However, the moisture left behind refroze overnight ... resulting in a thin layer of ice, which is resulting in the increased number of accident calls.”
The National Weather Service warned of hazardous slick spots on bridges and secondary roads Friday morning and urged drivers to slow down or stay home until after sunrise, when conditions improved.Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 222 motor vehicle accidents between 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, a stark contrast to the lower numbers seen in previous days, and closer to the number of crashes seen in the early days of the freeze. Since Friday began at midnight, the department has responded to 185 motor vehicle accidents, Evans said.
“The roads are probably the worst we’ve seen yet due to the overnight freeze, and these stats reflect that” said Matt Zavadsky, a spokesman for MedStar.
Between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, MedStar responded to at least 50 crashes in the Fort Worth area, with 17 people requiring hospitalization. Since Monday morning, the ambulance service has responded to 251 crashes with 75 being taken to the hospital.
However, the winter weather was expected to clear up over the weekend, with the forecast showing temperatures rising into the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
On Thursday night, two drivers died in Fort Worth and one driver died in Arlington after collisions on the highway, police said. Garland police said another person died after a wreck early Friday.
The first crash, at about 11 p.m., happened after a vehicle stalled near the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 287. Another driver, traveling northbound, struck the stalled vehicle and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Then, at about 11:30 p.m., Arlington police responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the southbound lanes of State Highway 360, near Mayfield Road. When officers arrived, they found Grand Prairie resident Clement Asanbeng Asongwe, 64, lying unresponsive in the road, and he was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Investigators learned that, for an unknown reason, the man stopped in the far-right lane and exited his SUV, when another vehicle in that lane came over a hill and attempted to brake. But because of the slick road conditions, the other vehicle sideswiped the SUV and struck the man, police said. That driver immediately stopped and called 911, remained on the scene and is not facing any criminal charges, police said.
Authorities temporarily shut down the highway so crews could clear the wreck, and then a Jeep, driving without headlights, went around the patrol vehicles blocking the road, continuing until it collided with the SUV. Multiple officers and a tow truck driver were in the roadway but not injured, police said.
The 53-year-old driver of the Jeep, Gabriel Bocanegra, was booked into the Arlington city jail, police said. He faces charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, and his bail has not been set, according to jail records. It is unclear if he has an attorney.
Fort Worth police said another crash happened about 11:40 p.m. on an icy roadway and bridge of State Highway 360. A driver told police he lost control of his truck and hit the center median, coming to a stop. The driver of a second vehicle struck the truck from behind and was taken to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead, police said.
Then, at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Garland police said on Twitter that LBJ Freeway, near Jupiter Road, was temporarily closed because of a fatal crash. Police said they believe ice was a contributing factor in the multi-vehicle wreck that involved a jackknifed 18-wheeler.
Garland police said Maria Trinidad Ortiz Gonzalez, a 35-year-old Lewisville resident, died in the crash. Two people were taken to a hospital, where one was in critical condition and the other was released, police said.
Fort Worth police did not identify the deceased motorists.
Staff writer Zaeem Shaikh contributed to this report.