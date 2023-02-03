Dallas monkeys

Police found the Dallas Zoo’s two emperor tamarin monkeys unharmed in a closet in a house in Lancaster on Tuesday.

 Dallas Police Department

DALLAS — A man was arrested in connection with two emperor tamarin monkeys that were taken from the Dallas Zoo this week after being spotted near animal exhibits at the Dallas World Aquarium, police say.

Davion Irvin, 24, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Thursday night, according to jail records. Irvin faces six charges of animal cruelty in connection with the monkey case, police said. Jail records show five charges with his bail set at $25,000. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

