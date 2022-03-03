The Argyle girls basketball team will play in the state tournament in San Antonio led by starting five Caroline Lyles (23), Samantha Bacon (11), Gabby Campbell (12), Madi Lumsden (32) and Ashlin Crabtree (24).
Leave it up to hoops-rich Argyle to have the only two Denton-area teams alive deep into the UIL postseason.
The top-ranked Argyle girls (37-0) look to earn the first undefeated season in program history and capture its sixth state title in nine years on Friday against No. 2 Hardin-Jefferson (33-4) at the Alamodome.
Here's a feature story on how the Eagles reached the Class 4A semifinals after learning from last year's rare down year.
The defending 4A state champion Argyle boys are two wins from reaching the state tournament next week in San Antonio. The ninth-ranked Eagles (31-6), who haven't lost a postseason game since 2019, face No. 14 Canyon (27-5) on at Lubbock Christian University on Friday in the Class 4A Region I championships. Here's how they beat Dunbar on Tuesday.
In the small private school division, Denton Calvary's girls have reached its fifth TAPPS Class 3A state semifinal in seven years but have never a won a state championship.
Will the Lions breakthrough this year? Here's our feature on Calvary, which faces North Dallas Adventist on Thursday in Waco.
