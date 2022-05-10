Baseball

Class 4A Region I area round 

Argyle vs. Graham

at Brock High School

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if necessary): following game 2

Softball

Class 4A Region I quarterfinals 

Argyle vs. Springtown

7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth Brewer

Class 4A Region II quarterfinals

Aubrey vs. Celina

Game 1: 6 p.m. tonight at Aubrey

Game 2: 6 p.m. Thursday at Celina

Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday, TBA

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

