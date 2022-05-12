Baseball

Argyle vs. Graham

All games at Brock

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if necessary): Following game 2

Softball

Argyle vs. Springtown

7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth Brewer 

Aubrey vs. Celina

Game 1: Aubrey 3, Celina 1

Game 2: Late Thursday

Game 3: 6 p.m. Friday, site TBA

 

