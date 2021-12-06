WASHINGTON — The United States will not send government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a slap at China for human rights abuses.
The diplomatic boycott allows American athletes to compete, but it is seen as an affront and one of President Joe Biden’s most public condemnations of Beijing. China said it would respond with “resolute countermeasures.”
Pressure has been building for months from members of Congress in both parties to hold China accountable for abuses of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region and crackdowns on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Those calls only intensified after the disappearance from public life of tennis star Peng Shuai after she accused a top Communist Party leader of sexual assault.
Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the White House did not believe it was appropriate to send a delegation of U.S. officials to February’s Games in the wake of “genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang.
“We will not be contributing to the fanfare of the Games,” Psaki said.
The diplomatic boycott has been described by some critics of China in Congress as a way to hold Beijing accountable while not punishing American Olympians.
Previous attempts to pull athletes out of the Games have fallen flat. The last time the United States pursued a full boycott of the Olympics was in 1980, when President Jimmy Carter rallied against allowing athletes to participate in the Summer Games in Moscow to protest the Soviet Union’s military presence in Afghanistan.
While dozens of countries joined the United States in that action, most political leaders and sports officials in the decades since have argued that full boycotts only end up punishing athletes and providing talking points for host countries.
Psaki sought to distance Biden’s boycott from the 1980 ban, saying the administration wanted to condemn the human rights abuses without punishing athletes.
“I don’t think we felt it was the right step to penalize athletes who have been training, preparing for this moment,” Psaki said.
The announcement of the U.S. boycott comes before Biden’s virtual global democracy summit later this week, an effort to take a public stand against authoritarianism and corruption. China was not among the more than 100 countries invited to the summit.