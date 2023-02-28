More than 3 million Texans are eligible for student debt relief, but the Supreme Court first must decide on two challenges to President Joe Biden’s forgiveness program.
Tens of millions wait in limbo as the court rules on the constitutionality of Biden’s plan to cancel $400 billion in student debt, which would forgive up to $20,000 per borrower.
The court is hearing arguments Tuesday on two cases — brought on by Republican-led states and a conservative group — that will decide the fate of the ambitious program.
About $120 billion in such debt is tied to Texas residents, with the average student loan debt being nearly $33,000, according to the Education Data Initiative.
Who would benefit from debt forgiveness?
The student debt relief plan would wipe $10,000 in debt for people earning less than $125,000 per year, or $250,000 per household. Those who received the federal Pell grants for low-income families could get up to $20,000 forgiven.
More than 40 million borrowers across the country could qualify for the program, according to U.S. Department of Education estimates. Nearly 20 million could see their entire remaining balance wiped out.
Because nearly 71% and 65% of undergraduate borrowers who are Pell Grant recipients are Black and Latino, respectively, the Biden administration hopes the move will help narrow the racial wealth gap.
What areas of Texas would be most impacted by relief?
More than 2 million Texans submitted the application and more than half of those were fully approved by the Department of Education before the lawsuits halted the process.
Politico mapped out where the applications came from, noting the number of applicants within each ZIP code.
The bulk of North Texas’ applications for loan forgiveness don’t come from the city centers of Fort Worth and Dallas. Much of them come from suburbs that include McKinney, Forney, Frisco and Grand Prairie.
Meanwhile, several areas south of Interstate 30 — from Burleson to Waxahachie — also have a significant number of applications, according to Politico.
Why are some opposed to forgiving the debt?
Republican lawmakers have condemned the plan, accusing Biden of unfairly shifting the cost to taxpayers with no college debt. They note its potentially disastrous impact on the economy, calling it a “Hail Mary” to earn support before the midterm elections.
More than 26 million borrowers submitted applications and about 16 million were approved before the program was blocked in response to court orders, according to data from the White House.
When will a decision on the programs be made?
There is no set date for when the court will make its decision public. The process could take several months.
What about current loan payments?
Pauses on student loan payments are in effect until the litigation over the program is resolved. Payments will restart 60 days afterward.
If the debt relief program is not implemented or if litigation has not been settled by June 30, payments will resume 60 days after that.
Former President Donald Trump’s administration first paused student loan repayments in March 2020 after the pandemic swept the country.
The Biden administration maintained the pause through August 2022, then announced its student debt relief plan.
While the federal government stopped accepting applications due to the lawsuits, it will hold those that had already been submitted.