Texas legislators reached an agreement early Tuesday morning to provide about $3.3 billion dollars to help colleges and universities accommodate growth.
The deal for capital projects in higher education across the state was reached in a swift whirlwind before lawmakers adjourned the Legislature’s third special session.
The funding bill now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott for signature. It was originally set to fork out roughly $3 billion dollars under a Senate version, but negotiations with the House raised the number as they worked to include more schools.
—Texas hasn’t passed a revenue bond package to fund higher education growth since 2015 and since 2006 before that. University and college leaders were hopeful that one would come about this year, particularly after the pandemic strained resources nationwide.
“These are tough economic times that we’re recovering from, so this request in higher education … is key to that recovery,” Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said during Friday’s Senate debate on the bill.
Abbott added the higher education funding issue to the special session’s agenda on Friday after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick sent a letter urging him to do so. The issue needed to be included on the call in order to be able to be considered.
If signed into law, the legislation would allocate about $52.4 million each to the University of Texas at Dallas and the University of Texas at Arlington for construction and renovations; $100 million to the University of North Texas at Dallas for the construction of a science building; and nearly $60 million to the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth for its campus.
It would also change the name of “tuition revenue bonds” to “capital construction assistance projects” after lawmakers declared the term was confusing. The funds are generally used only for physical improvements to campuses — such as new facilities or renovations — and not tuition assistance for students.
An advisory commission — made up of nine members, including the chair of the Senate and House committees on higher education, members of the public and the commissioner of higher education — will develop guidelines for universities when submitting proposals for projects.
Despite their name, tuition revenue bonds are secured through an institution’s tuition and fees, but are reimbursed by the state.
Many campuses — such as Texas A&M University at San Antonio, Texas A&M International University in Laredo and the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler — would receive funding to construct and upgrade health care education and research facilities to help the state tackle health care worker shortages.
The University of Texas and Texas A&M University systems would both get more than 20% of the bill’s total amount each.
“There were tough decisions in all of these,” Creighton said. “But the committee’s goal was to try to be equitable … as possible across each of the higher education systems.”