WASHINGTON — Nearly half of the 25 Texas Republicans in Congress already plan to object to the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s White House victory when lawmakers meet on Wednesday to examine the Electoral College results.

The bid to overturn the outcome by nullifying tens of millions of votes in key swing states that helped Biden secure a 306-232 electoral vote win over President Donald Trump is poised to fail.

But the effort — which so far includes 12 Texas Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Tyler Rep. Louie Gohmert — has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the typically pro forma affair of counting electoral votes, threatening to topple America’s longstanding process for choosing a president.

Trump has demanded the action over his unsubstantiated claims that pervasive fraud cost him the election.

Dozens of judges, including some appointed by the president, have rejected Trump’s assertions of a rigged election. Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, before he resigned in December, also said that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud.

But Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Austin Rep. Chip Roy are so far the only Texas Republicans in Congress to explicitly say they will not object to the certified Electoral College outcome.

Cornyn made his view clear on Tuesday, saying in an open letter to Texans that “unless substantial, new evidence is presented during the challenges to each state’s ballots, I will not object to the certification of that state’s election results based on unproven allegations.”

“Any one person’s disappointment ... cannot and should not override the legitimate votes of millions of Americans and our duty to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States,” he wrote, warning against the potential to do “irreparable harm to our great democracy.”

It’s unclear just how many Republicans will end up objecting.

The number is certain to be much higher than in 2005, when one Democratic senator and 31 Democratic House members unsuccessfully voted against one state’s certified electoral votes. (John Kerry, the Democratic presidential candidate in that election, didn’t support the effort.)

Arlington Rep. Ron Wright, echoing others, on Tuesday explained that he would object because the “American people deserve to know, with one hundred percent certainty, that our elections are safe and secure.”

“Every voice should be heard, every legal vote should be verified, and every law should be followed,” he said.

Here’s where Texas’ GOP congressional delegation stands:

Will object

Rep. Jodey Arrington of Lubbock

Rep. Brian Babin of Woodville

Rep. John Carter of Round Rock

Sen. Ted Cruz

Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler

Rep. Lance Gooden of Terrell

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Amarillo

Rep. Troy Nehls of Richmond

Rep. August Pfluger of San Angelo

Rep. Pete Sessions of Waco

Rep. Randy Weber of Friendswood

Rep. Ron Wright of Arlington

Will not object

Sen. John Cornyn

Rep. Chip Roy of Austin

Unclear

Rep. Kevin Brady of The Woodlands

Rep. Michael Burgess of Pilot Point

Rep. Michael Cloud of Victoria

Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Houston

Rep. Pat Fallon of Prosper

Rep. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio

Rep. Kay Granger of Fort Worth

Rep. Michael McCaul of Austin

Rep. Van Taylor of Plano

Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Irving

Rep. Roger Williams of Austin

