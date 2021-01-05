WASHINGTON — Nearly half of the 25 Texas Republicans in Congress already plan to object to the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s White House victory when lawmakers meet on Wednesday to examine the Electoral College results.
The bid to overturn the outcome by nullifying tens of millions of votes in key swing states that helped Biden secure a 306-232 electoral vote win over President Donald Trump is poised to fail.
But the effort — which so far includes 12 Texas Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Tyler Rep. Louie Gohmert — has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the typically pro forma affair of counting electoral votes, threatening to topple America’s longstanding process for choosing a president.
Trump has demanded the action over his unsubstantiated claims that pervasive fraud cost him the election.
Dozens of judges, including some appointed by the president, have rejected Trump’s assertions of a rigged election. Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, before he resigned in December, also said that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud.
But Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Austin Rep. Chip Roy are so far the only Texas Republicans in Congress to explicitly say they will not object to the certified Electoral College outcome.
Cornyn made his view clear on Tuesday, saying in an open letter to Texans that “unless substantial, new evidence is presented during the challenges to each state’s ballots, I will not object to the certification of that state’s election results based on unproven allegations.”
“Any one person’s disappointment ... cannot and should not override the legitimate votes of millions of Americans and our duty to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States,” he wrote, warning against the potential to do “irreparable harm to our great democracy.”
It’s unclear just how many Republicans will end up objecting.
The number is certain to be much higher than in 2005, when one Democratic senator and 31 Democratic House members unsuccessfully voted against one state’s certified electoral votes. (John Kerry, the Democratic presidential candidate in that election, didn’t support the effort.)
Arlington Rep. Ron Wright, echoing others, on Tuesday explained that he would object because the “American people deserve to know, with one hundred percent certainty, that our elections are safe and secure.”
“Every voice should be heard, every legal vote should be verified, and every law should be followed,” he said.
Here’s where Texas’ GOP congressional delegation stands:
Will object
Rep. Jodey Arrington of Lubbock
Rep. Brian Babin of Woodville
Rep. John Carter of Round Rock
Sen. Ted Cruz
Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler
Rep. Lance Gooden of Terrell
Rep. Ronny Jackson of Amarillo
Rep. Troy Nehls of Richmond
Rep. August Pfluger of San Angelo
Rep. Pete Sessions of Waco
Rep. Randy Weber of Friendswood
Rep. Ron Wright of Arlington
Will not object
Sen. John Cornyn
Rep. Chip Roy of Austin
Unclear
Rep. Kevin Brady of The Woodlands
Rep. Michael Burgess of Pilot Point
Rep. Michael Cloud of Victoria
Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Houston
Rep. Pat Fallon of Prosper
Rep. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio
Rep. Kay Granger of Fort Worth
Rep. Michael McCaul of Austin
Rep. Van Taylor of Plano
Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Irving
Rep. Roger Williams of Austin