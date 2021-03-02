Organizers of the State Fair of Texas are moving ahead with plans for the event Sept. 24 through Oct. 17, 2021, despite a cloud of uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic.
Spokeswoman and Senior Vice President of Public Relations Karissa Condoianis says the team is taking “an optimistic and measured approach” — and notes that planning is underway.
Major Texas events scheduled for early 2021 have been canceled or dramatically changed. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which was initially moved to later in the spring, has been canceled altogether. SXSW in Austin will take place in mid-March as a digital-only event.
The Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival on Greenville Avenue in Dallas has been canceled for 2021 for the second consecutive year.
Seventy-seven million Americans have gotten COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and fair execs remain hopeful that as more people get immunizations, their event could still take place six months from now.
State Fair of Texas superfan Melissa Tate says she is “ecstatic” that the fair might happen in 2021. Her now-husband Evan Tate proposed to her at the foot of Big Tex on the last day of the State Fair in 2016, and they later had a “Tate Fair of Texas” themed wedding.
“Evan and I just got our vaccinations yesterday,” Melissa Tate says, noting that the shot was administered on top of the Big Tex tattoo on her right arm. “We’re going to be ready.”
The State Fair of Texas’ board and management team “will continue to monitor” the spread of COVID-19 and will make a decision by July, Condoianis says. The event attracts 2.5 million people each year from around the world.
The fair was canceled in 2020. It offered a drive-through food parade instead, an event intended to “keep the state fair spirit alive” during a tough time, Condoianis told The Dallas Morning News in 2020.
But the cancellation was a major financial blow to the fair, a non-profit that gives millions of dollars to Texas kids for higher-education scholarships. The fair had revenues of about $66 million in 2019; that number dipped to $4.4 million without the traditional three-week fair in 2020.
The fair lost about $18.5 million in 2020, Condoianis says.
State Fair executives talk “daily” about the potential of hosting the fair, Condoianis says.
“If the fair opens, it may look different from every other year to ensure a safe environment. If the fair is granted approval to open, it will implement all preventive measures recommended by the CDC and other relevant health and government agencies,” she says.
Moving forward, the fair opened applications for concessionaires and commercial exhibitors last week. The fair usually chooses about 80 concessionaires and 200 exhibitors. Many have returned to the fair for decades, like the Fletcher family, which started selling corny dogs at the State Fair in 1942, and the Bert family, which invented the snow cone machine and has been at the fair since 1936.
Concessionaires and sisters Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee grew up at the State Fair of Texas because their 95-year-old mother Wanda “Fernie” Winter is credited with bringing funnel cakes to the fair. Erpillo and McKee felt relieved that last year’s fair was canceled because they were worried about the health of their employees, they say. But on March 2, which is Winter’s birthday and the day Gov. Greg Abbott announced “it is now time to open Texas 100%,” Erpillo says she’s feeling hopeful.
“2019 was our biggest fair ever,” she says, in part because of high sales for the family’s latest creation, burnt end burritos. “If we do get to have a fair this year, I think 2021 is going to be amazing. I think Texas is going to be so ready to get back to normal.”
Concessionaires join a fraternity of fried-food connoisseurs who make headline-grabbing dishes at a contest each year called the Big Tex Choice Awards. Some of the stranger creations over the past few years have been a cotton candy taco, fried JELL-O and a funnel cake flavored beer.
Abel Gonzales, a State Fair veteran who has won five Big Tex Choice Awards, says he’s “cautiously excited” for what’s to come. Sales from the fair make up 80% of his business, which includes a restaurant named Cocina Italiano in Dallas and a catering company. 2020 was tough.
“In my business, everything has been affected by COVID,” he says. “I hope the fair happens so we can just get over that line.”