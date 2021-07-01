WASHINGTON — In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court upheld two Arizona election restrictions on Thursday, weakening — but technically leaving in place — the last surviving tool the Voting Rights Act of 1965 provides to block racial discrimination, albeit after such laws go into effect.
Minority advocates had feared a far more sweeping ruling that would eviscerate what remains of the landmark civil rights law, though the ruling did leave protections teetering and throw a cloud over a Justice Department lawsuit filed only last week against Georgia. It could also give conservative state lawmakers license to push even more aggressive restrictions.
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has called the Legislature back to Austin next Thursday to enact a controversial overhaul of election rules quashed by Democrats’ late-night walkout at the end of the regular session in May.
The ruling will also have major implications for congressional redistricting, setting a higher bar than ever to challenge maps on grounds they diminish minority voting clout. Such challenges have become routine in Texas in recent decades.
In a 47-page ruling, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that there was only “modest evidence of racially disparate burdens” from Arizona’s ban on allowing even non-fraudulent collection of ballots, and another law that says ballots cast in the wrong precinct will not be counted. “The strength of the state interests served by a challenged voting rule is also an important factor that must be taken into account.”
The three liberal justices dissented. In a scathing 41-page opinion, Justice Elena Kagan accused the court of blinding itself to Congress’ clear intent to forbid any policy that hits minority voters more than others, and to the clear record that the two Arizona laws at stake did so.
“Efforts to suppress the minority vote continue. No one would know this from reading the majority opinion,” she wrote. “Maybe some think that voter suppression is a relic of history — and so the need for a potent Section 2 has come and gone.”
Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act allows lawsuits to challenge a voting policy or practice on grounds that it hampers ballot access for minority voters, or their ability to elect candidates of their choice.
Alito wrote that Arizona’s out-of-precinct policy imposes “modest burdens” at worst, and does not violate Section 2 given “the small size of its disparate impact, and the State’s justifications.”
The ban on so-called “ballot-harvesting” — which makes it a felony for anyone other than a voter to possess a completed early ballot, apart from a caregiver, relative, household member, mail carrier or election official — also passed muster in light of the state’s compelling interest to avert cheating and only “modest evidence of racially disparate burdens.”
The dissenters found such reasoning shocking, noting that the Voting Rights Act forbids any disparate impact, intentional or not, modest or egregious.
“Big win for election integrity today,” said Arizona’s attorney general, Republican Mark Brnovich, who had argued that both bans are “commonplace” in dozens of states, and that states would be unable to curb fraud if Section 2 can be invoked to strike down such “race-neutral” rules.
Arizona’s chief elections officer, secretary of state Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who opposed the laws, lamented the outcome. “This decision upholds the criminalization of neighbors for helping one another vote ... and will make it more difficult for voters to rely on the VRA to fight discriminatory voting rules,” she said.
That was also the analysis of election law scholar Rick Hasen, a University of California Irvine law professor who runs the Election Law Blog.
“The conservative Supreme Court has taken away all the major available tools for going after voting restriction... at a time when some Republican states are passing new restrictive voting laws,” he wrote. “If a law imposes just a ‘usual burden of voting,’ and the burden on minorities is not too much, and the state can assert (but does not need to prove) a significant interest in preventing voter fraud or another interest, then the law can stand.”
President Joe Biden called the ruling a clarion call for Congress to restore federal oversight of states with a history of racial bias.
“In a span of just eight years, the Court has now done severe damage to two of the most important provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — a law that took years of struggle and strife to secure,” he said. “We should be fully enforcing voting rights laws, not weakening them.”
‘Monumental’ law teetering
Lyndon Johnson, the president from Texas who pushed through the Voting Rights Act as a crown jewel of the civil rights era, called it “monumental.”
The law was already hobbled by the time the twin Arizona cases decided Thursday reached the Supreme Court.
Starting in the mid-1960s, Texas and other states with a history of racial discrimination had to persuade the Justice Department that any proposed changes would not harm the interests of minority voters. The court neutered that “preclearance” requirement in 2013. The 5-4 ruling from Chief Justice John Roberts in Shelby v. Holder held that the decades-old formula used to identify states that deserved intense federal scrutiny had become outdated.
That left only the after-the-fact mechanism of Section 2.
Roberts emphasized in Shelby that the “permanent, nationwide ban on racial discrimination in voting” remains enforceable, albeit only after changes might be in effect for one or two election cycles.
Congress had reauthorized the Voting Rights Act only seven years earlier, in 2006, with near unanimous support. Republicans controlled the House, and President George W. Bush signed the law. Congress compiled nearly 100,000 pages of testimony and evidence documenting the need for continued preclearance.
Given the court’s far more conservative tilt since 2013, minority advocates and civil rights groups had been alarmed at the prospect of losing the last line of defense, too.
“We’ve already got one of the major sections of the Voting Rights Act rendered completely unenforceable” since Shelby, said David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, who’s served as a senior attorney in the Justice Department Voting Section in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.
“Right now there are states passing laws where there have been credible allegations that the laws will have disparate impact on people of color, on minorities who have had difficulty voting in the past — in states like Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Florida,” he said. “These are certainly credible claims.”
In Texas, critics of SB7, the bill pushed by Abbott and GOP allies, expect to invoke Section 2 if the measure or something like it is enacted in the July 8 special session.
The justices heard arguments in the Arizona dispute on March 2. Historically, the court saves the biggest cases for last, and this was one of the last two rulings delivered for the October 2020 term.
At the Republican National Committee, chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the ruling “a resounding victory for election integrity and the rule of law.”
But at the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s law school, Sean Morales-Doyle, acting director of the voting rights and elections program, said: “The Supreme Court made it much harder to challenge discriminatory voting laws in court,” even though “the justices stopped short of eviscerating the Voting Rights Act.”
The Arizona dispute had simmered for more than four years.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had agreed that racial minorities disproportionately use ballot collection and vote outside of their precincts, almost always without nefarious intent.
The plaintiff, the Democratic National Committee, had argued that Arizona’s significant Native American population would be hit especially hard, because many live in remote corners of reservations and rely on help to submit ballots.
Data also showed that minority voters cast ballots in the wrong precinct twice as often as others. They’re more apt to move, forcing them to figure out each election where to vote. And polling sites are relocated far more often in predominantly minority neighborhoods — sometimes, Democrats allege, with the sinister motive of deterring Black and Latino voters.
Last Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against Georgia under Section 2 over its new Election Integrity Act, enacted in March by a GOP-controlled legislature. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, accused the Biden administration of peddling “lies and misinformation” and “weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda.”
The Georgia law limits the use of absentee ballots, which as the lawsuit notes are used most often by the state’s growing Black electorate. It also makes it a crime to provide water or food to voters waiting in line to cast a ballot, a restriction that would also fall more heavily on Black voters because they’re more likely to live in urban areas with crowded polling stations.
Garland asserted that the law would almost certainly have failed preclearance, if the Supreme Court hadn’t scrapped the Section 4 formula, making it impossible to invoke Section 5 preclearance.
Prospects for overturning the Georgia law under Section 2 dimmed significantly with Thursday’s ruling.
“Since 2013 and the gutting of [the VRA] in the Shelby v. Holder case, we have seen exactly what we feared,” Vice President Kamala Harris said June 16 during a White House meeting with Democrats from the Texas Legislature. “Because that case was an opening of a door, to allow states to do what otherwise we have protected against....What’s happening right now in Texas is, of course, a very clear and current example of that.”
SB7 would have scaled back Sunday morning voting, hampering the “souls to the polls” tradition in Black churches.
It would have empowered partisan poll watchers, raising the specter of voter intimidation, and made it a crime to give too much help to a voter. And it would have empowered a judge to invalidate an election on suspicion of fraud, even without evidence that enough votes were tainted to tip the outcome – a provision known as the “Trump amendment” because of the ex-president’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.