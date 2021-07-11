DALLAS — Donald Trump swept into Dallas on Sunday spinning tall tales about the 2020 election and the crowd that mobbed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 hoping to keep him in the White House despite his defeat.
“No evidence? There’s so much evidence,” he insisted at the Conservative Political Action Conference, harping on complaints that he’d been cheated of a second term because of a “rigged election” and basking in chants of “four more years” from thousands of activists who want him to make a comeback and mostly assume he’s already angling to do so.
Whipping the crowd to a frenzy, he vowed that once Republicans take back Congress in the 2022 midterms, “We will take back that glorious White House that sits so majestically in our nation’s capital.”
Trump’s appearance at the Hilton Anatole was part of a reemergence since Jan. 20, when he retreated to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in the final hours of his presidency.
At CPAC and a pair of recent rallies, Trump has sought to elevate his profile, settle scores, and keep supporters revved and potential 2024 rivals muted.
“Look at all those fake news people back there,” he said, peering through the lights at the bank of TV cameras.
On cue, the crowd booed, enjoying the first of many greatest hits from the Trump rally playlist. Over the next 90 minutes he railed against “left wing cancel culture,” the “radical left Marxist maniacs” and “illegal leakers.”
He needled President Joe Biden for going senile and Big Tech as overbearing losers.
“The Biden administration is turning the border into the single biggest disaster in American history, and perhaps in world history,” Trump said with signature hyperbole, lamenting what he called Biden’s policy of welcoming “savage MS-13 gang members,” drug smugglers and illegal migration.
Speaker after speaker over three days had by then heaped praise on the one-term president.
Stephen Miller, architect of Trump’s immigration policies, lauded his former boss for crafting a new “conservative populism.”
“He fought the open borders lunatics,” Miller said a few hours before Trump’s arrival. “President Trump did an amazing job … defending this nation’s heritage, its culture, its values.”
“What was Donald Trump right about?” the ex-president’s son Donald Trump Jr. asked the CPAC crowd on Friday. “Everything!” they shouted.
The ex-president spent the day downplaying the Capitol riot, prompting Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reproach him for “trying to whitewash January 6th” with “inciteful lies.”
“There was such love at that rally. You had over a million people there. They were there for one reason. ... We had a corrupt election. We had a rigged election. We had a stolen election,” Trump said on Fox News, describing the scene as “a lovefest. … They were peaceful people. These were great people.”
Estimates put the crowd that day at no more than 50,000, not over a million. Of those, several thousand lay siege to the Capitol, bashing in windows and doors, attacking police with flagpoles, bike racks, hockey sticks and pepper spray and sending lawmakers into hiding for hours.
Trump topped the CPAC straw poll for the 2024 GOP nomination, besting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 70-21. If Trump opts not to run, DeSantis would be the top pick for 68% of attendees.
Trump’s approval rating: 98%. Biden’s disapproval rating, for comparison: 97%.
“We have a much different party than we had five years ago,” said Trump, who snubbed CPAC in March 2016, when conservative activists were clamoring for anyone but him as the GOP nominee.
Introducing Trump, the chair of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapp, called him “the biggest impact player in our movement.” Despite efforts by social media giants to “cancel” him — prompting a class action lawsuit by Trump against Facebook, Twitter and Google that American Conservative Union joined — “he simply won’t give in and be quiet,” Schlapp said.
“We are taking Mark Zuckerbucks ... and the other Silicon Valley billionaires to court ... until we have restored the sacred right of freedom of speech for every American,” Trump told the crowd. “I was banned by sleazebags.”
For Trump, there were few empty seats in a huge ballroom that was half-empty for most of the three-day conference.
Trump said two weeks ago that he’s decided whether he’ll mount a comeback bid in 2024 but hasn’t said whether it’s a yes or no. He told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that “I can’t reveal it yet” because of campaign finance rules, though “we’re going to do very well. People are going to be very happy.”
“Stop lying about Trump!” one man in a MAGA hat yelled at reporters as he filed out.