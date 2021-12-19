DALLAS — Former President Donald Trump spent the Sunday before Christmas in Dallas, appearing at American Airlines Center with former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly and attending services at First Baptist Church Dallas.
Trump has been on “The History Tour” with O’Reilly earlier this month in Sunrise and Orlando, Fla., and Saturday night in Houston at the Toyota Center. The Dallas event was set for 3 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. Ticketmaster listed only a few dozen seats available Saturday, priced at $106 and $206.
Trump made remarks at the end of the First Baptist worship service, which the church had said would be a Christmas message.
The former president, who acknowledged that he strayed from a prepared speech, said the nation is “in great trouble.”
“There’s a lot of clouds hanging over our country right now — dark clouds — but we will come back bigger and better and stronger than ever before,” Trump said. “... There’s such spirit out there right now, I’ve never seen anything like that.”
He briefly mentioned border security, inflation, gas prices and the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he called a “mess” and the most “embarrassing day” in the nation’s history. He also talked about and thanked the military and police, who he said are facing unprecedented crime and looting.
“Our country needs a savior right now, and we have a savior — that’s not me, that’s someone much higher up,” Trump said before delivering a Christmas message about Jesus.
“We’re going to make America great again,” he concluded before the crowd stood and chanted “USA.”
Former first lady Melania Trump did not attend the service in downtown Dallas, though Trump talked about her Christmas parties — and what he said was backlash from the media about her choice of tree colors. He told the congregation she would be with him at his next visit.
Earlier in the service, Trump walked out with First Baptist Dallas senior pastor Robert Jeffress to a standing ovation from the congregation. Trump pumped a fist and muttered “thank you” to the roaring crowd. Many of the churchgoers took cellphone photos as he walked to a seat on the front row of the sanctuary.
Jeffress was one of Trump’s earliest and most vocal backers among evangelical Christian leaders during the 2016 campaign. He became one of Trump’s most prominent Christian advisers and boosters and was a frequent visitor to the White House.
This was Trump’s first time worshiping in person at First Baptist. Last year, he attended the Easter service virtually during the height of the pandemic.
Jeffress introduced Trump to a standing ovation, calling him one of his “closest friends.”
“I believe ... [Trump] is the most consequential president since Abraham Lincoln,” the pastor said.
“He is a great friend to Christians everywhere,” Jeffress said. “I can say this without any dispute at all, he is the most pro-life, pro-religious liberty, pro-Israel president in the history of the United States of America.”
Although Jeffress had said he hoped to steer clear of politics Sunday, he didn’t fault Trump for his comments on current affairs.
“I don’t think the president said anything overtly political,” the pastor told the media after the service. “… I think his overall theme that our country is not where we’d like to see it is something that many Christians and non-Christians can agree with.”