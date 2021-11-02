Dale Long was in the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., when it was bombed by four white Americans in 1963. Four young girls were killed. They were friends of Long and his brother, Kenneth, who were just a few rooms away at the time of the explosion. Dale and Kenneth walked away physically unharmed.
When Long was just 8, his father also told him about the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, in which the U.S. Public Health Service, with eventual supervision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, experimented on nearly 400 Black Americans in Tuskegee, Ala., from 1932 to 1972 to determine the full effects of syphilis. Over 100 people died as a result of the study.
Long, now 69, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and recently received a Pfizer booster shot. He believes in the science behind the vaccine and wants to help protect his health and that of his family and community. The people he casually but steadfastly preaches this message to — his friends on social media, his old Texas Southern fraternity brothers, fellow members at his gym, his own daughter — aren’t the image many have of “anti-vaxxers.”
They aren’t adhering to a political agenda or being contrarian for the sake of contrarianism. They are mostly filtering their decisions through lived experiences. “In the African American community, people are skeptical of people who don’t look like them telling them what to do and what to put in their body,” Long said.
Long has joined several leaders and researchers in a North Texas initiative to cut through misinformation and persuade residents, particularly those in communities of color, to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
When Long speaks to people, they listen to him, but not necessarily because of what he survived as a child. They listen to him because he spent 20 years as the conduit between construction projects all over Dallas and the people whose lives were affected by them.
With a degree in electronic technology and a former career as a consultant for NASA’s space shuttle program, Long’s affability and attention to people’s concerns meshed with his knowledge and led to the Dallas Public Works Department creating a position for him: community outreach coordinator and public information officer.
He was the person you spoke to about the construction blocking your driveway. Whether or not he could solve the problem, he would often come address it in-person.
Long traveled all over Dallas, talking to principals, teachers, parents and even students when construction occurred near schools. He worked to ensure that construction near churches didn’t create problems for funerals and weddings.
“I’ve proven over the years to be a credible source of information,” said Long, who retired in 2018. People “will stop what they’re doing and listen to me.”
What Long represents is a trusted and skilled messenger. He is the type of person who needs to be used to continue to fight COVID-19, said Dr. Jasmin Tiro, an associate professor in the department of population and data sciences at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Tiro is also the associate director of community outreach, engagement and equity for the National Cancer Institute, and she is serving as the Dallas County Community Partners Lead for the Community Engagement Alliance (CEAL).
CEAL programs are a creation of the National Institutes of Health with the goal of improving diversity and inclusion in the research response to COVID-19. Including Dallas County, there are seven CEAL programs in Texas.
The Dallas CEAL program, led by Rebecca Seguin-Fowler, has gleaned important information through focus groups hand-picked by Tiro and administered by Miquela Smith, a health program specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
Long and other community leaders participated, offering insights on what messages are getting through, what misinformation is being passed around and what obstacles are preventing vaccination among certain people.
All of the qualitative information will be analyzed to lead to better future practices. “These answers aren’t just going to apply to COVID-19,” said Smith, who conducted the focus groups. “They could apply to any future public health crisis.”
Tiro has worked in public health outreach long before COVID-19 and has addressed hesitancy in other vaccines like the human papillomavirus (HPV) shot.
Trained in behavioral science and public health, Tiro says she isn’t surprised by the lagging vaccination numbers. The government emphasized the need to create and distribute the vaccine, but failed to address Tiro’s field.
“There was a lot of ramp-up to how to distribute the vaccine and creating the logistics of that,” Tiro said. “Everyone just assumed that if you build it, they will come. Researchers in vaccine hesitancy know that’s not true.”
At the time, the logistics behind distribution seemed overwhelming, but a new notion has begun to prove true: Community outreach around a life-saving vaccine is arguably a much more complicated task. The obstacles and reasons for mistrust in local and federal governments vary from community to community.
The next step in the battle against COVID-19, according to Tiro and people like her, is creating an infrastructure for trusted messengers.
Long is retired, but people like him exist all over Dallas, many of them working with community nonprofit organizations participating in COVID-19 education outreach.
For most of 2021, Joel Durbin has been involved in what he calls a nonstop game of “Whac-A-Mole” with mythbusting around the vaccine.
“We’re not dealing with the anti-vaxxers, who [are hesitant] for political reasons,” Durbin clarifies. “With the families we’re serving, this is general mistrust.”
Durbin is the chief impact officer of The Concilio, a Dallas nonprofit devoted to unlocking opportunities for Latino families, largely through parental engagement.
Since mid-2020, the largest share of the organization’s resources has shifted toward education around COVID-19. Latinos in Texas are disproportionately unvaccinated despite being the demographic hit hardest by the virus.
The barriers for these families to confidently sign up for vaccines were immediate. Much of the information was only in English, which required organizations like The Concilio to translate medical text into Spanish.
The paperwork itself has been an obstacle for a community that can be fearful of giving out personal information to the government for immigration status reasons. Durbin said that during the last presidential administration, some of The Concilio’s clients were afraid to even send their children to school for fear of it leading to deportation.
Rumors that the vaccine rollout was implemented for reasons beyond a universal good exist across all demographics, neighborhoods and income brackets. But rumors can have the highest impact within communities whose well-being has so often been left behind in the past.
“There was a rumor that it was designed to kill Black folks,” Long said, as if the notion was ridiculous, before taking a more serious tone. “I’m going to be honest with you, the only people I know who have died from COVID have been Black folks.”
These ideas come out of an understood mistrust and are fueled by infinite channels of information, both factual and incorrect.
“I would argue two of the most important and impactful scientific discoveries over the past 100 years are development of vaccines and development of the internet,” Tiro said. “You can see how these two major scientific advancements really have come together and have butted heads with each other in ways that we never would have predicted.”
The vaccine rollout also took the family doctor out of the equation for many.
The number of parents allowing their children to take the HPV vaccine has routinely lagged behind other recommended vaccines, Tiro said.
The solution, from an outreach standpoint, was to work with pediatricians to make sure the messaging about the vaccine’s importance during yearly check-ups begins a few years before the recommended age to receive it.
This was not an option in the early rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, when National Guard troops were giving shots. That can be a frightening scene for anyone who has been discriminated against by government institutions.
“Some people even have trust issues with their local provider due to structural racism and past historical abuses and personal history,” Tiro said.
For 23 years, Joyce Tapley has been CEO of the Foremost Family Health Centers, which started with and still includes the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Clinic. The organization aims “to do all that we can to be available and accessible, provide high quality services and keep people from using the emergency room and the urgent care unnecessarily.”
“We’ve recognized that we’ve developed relationships with generations of family members,” said Tapley, whose Martin Luther King Jr. Family Clinic has served the community for over 40 years.
The clinics’ services extend to the uninsured. According to the Census Bureau, 26% of Dallas residents 65 and under do not have health insurance.
Tapley has spent over two decades helping to create opportunities for underserved people to receive medical care: When the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced, she was hesitant to receive it. Numerous calls, meetings and informational sessions with health experts and even developers of the vaccine gave her confidence about the medical science around the vaccine.
She knew that staff members would look to her as an example, and she had to be comfortable with the vaccine. “As a Black female, and as someone who’s had family members participate in research that did not end well, [my family] wanted to make sure that it is something that is really going to help us more than it is going to harm us,” Tapley said.
Now, Tapley, who has pre-existing conditions, is fully vaccinated and plans to get a booster shot. Foremost Family Health Centers has mandated the vaccine among its employees. Tapley said a few staff members have left the company because of the mandate, but the clinics are now community leaders in vaccine outreach.
People like Tapley, or even Long, aren’t just test cases or examples of effective communication. They are resources. They need to be assisted through funding, Tiro said. Telling people the same message over and over again isn’t effective.
It is time to invest in the messenger.
“I really think about it in terms of how we can build community resilience,” Tiro said.
“What I was really impressed with was how many community leaders were wanting to make connections. Why can’t we systemize their ability to say, ‘Hello, this message is coming out of this community? How should we respond?’”
Durbin points to an approach taken by The Concilio which is perhaps the most direct and clear example of what Tiro refers to.
Through nonprofit funding, the organization hires “promotores” — influencers who serve as community health workers. They are health experts who generally live within certain communities, and the organization pays them to knock on doors and explain why and how to get vaccinated and be protected from COVID-19.
“They are very entrenched in the communities and so they’re really valuable components not just during a pandemic, but just in general,” Durbin said. “And so they help build up a lot of trust and equity within a particular neighborhood.”
Promotores hired by The Concilio knock on up to 1,500 doors in the Dallas area per week according to Durbin, often promoting vaccine events the organization is holding. The approach has been effective and could be easily replicated through local and federal funding.
Dallas will receive more funding from the American Rescue Plan over the next few years for COVID-19-related resources, but where that money is allocated will be up to government officials.
Tiro and the CEAL team are hoping to convey the need for those funds to be used for community outreach, through social media, hiring trusted experts to knock on doors and creating a better infrastructure for public health communication.
It’s hard for someone like Long to explain what it takes to become trusted because he simply is trusted. Back when he worked for the Dallas Public Works Department, he used to go to events near a future construction project and hand out little phone cases with pockets for a driver’s license or credit card.
He had slipped his business card in each pocket. Then he would meticulously put the cases back in their cellophane casing so “people really felt like they were getting something brand new.”
All of those people had his phone number. When they had a complaint, they called him, and that’s exactly what he wanted. It’s the only way he knew how to engage with the public. “You can’t be afraid of people,” Long said. “You can’t be afraid of being challenged by people that might think they know more than you know.”