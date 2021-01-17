Thirteen agencies in Dallas-Fort Worth will serve as COVID-19 vaccination hubs as Texas shifts toward a centralized approach to distributing the shots.
In Dallas County, the county health department, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Parkland Health and Hospital System, Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, and the City of Garland Health Department are designated as hubs by the Department of State Health Services.
In Tarrant County, the county health department, Texas Health Resources and the Arlington Fire Department are designated by the state as hubs.
There are four hubs in Collin County: the Allen Fire Department, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Plano, the City Of McKinney Fire Department and Collin County Healthcare Services.
The thirteenth hub is the Denton County health department.
Rockwall and Ellis counties are not on the state’s list. Providers won’t exclusively vaccinate people who live in their respective counties.
Why is Texas creating vaccination hubs?
State officials have said their goal is to send most of the vaccines Texas is allocated to large hubs to streamline immunizations.
This week, Texas will receive 333,650 first doses of the vaccine and 500,000 second doses, according to a news release.
“The idea is to concentrate much of the vaccine at a smaller number of locations so there will be a more centralized opportunity to vaccinate people,” state health department spokesman Chris Van Deusen told The Dallas Morning News.
Van Deusen added that the state has asked the chosen providers to vaccinate people in surrounding areas, too.
Who is eligible to get a vaccine at one of the hubs now?
Anyone in the first two tiers — phase 1A and 1B — of the state’s vaccination priority list is eligible to get immunized at any of the hubs, regardless of where they live, according to the state health department.
Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, and phase 1B includes anyone 65 or older or anyone with a chronic medical condition that puts them at higher risk if they contract COVID-19.
Do people need appointments?
The state urged anyone who is seeking a vaccine at one of the hubs not to just show up. The health department advises that people first find out if walk-ups are accepted.
In North Texas, several providers have set up registration sites where people can indicate they are eligible and want a vaccine. The state health department has provided links to each vaccination hub provider’s website.
What are Dallas County’s plans to distribute the virus vaccine?
Dallas County has launched a “mega” vaccination site at Fair Park, where the county hopes to vaccinate thousands of people a day.
Shots will be available only by appointment to people who have registered online.
Are these the only places to get vaccines?
People who are eligible for shots have been able to get vaccines through other providers. The state has set up a map to locate providers who offer the vaccine.
How many doses will each hub get this week?
Here is the vaccine allocation breakdown for the 79 hubs, according to the state health department:
Dallas County
Dallas County Health and Human Services, 9,000 doses
Parkland Hospital, 10,725 doses
UT Southwestern Medical Center, 10,725 doses
Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, 4,875 doses
City of Garland Health Department, 1,000 doses
Tarrant County
Tarrant County Public Health, 9,000 doses
Texas Health Resources, 9,750 doses
Arlington Fire Department, 5,000 doses
Collin County
Allen Fire Department, 2,000 doses
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Plano, 975 doses
City Of McKinney Fire Department, 2,000 doses
Collin County Healthcare Services, 2,000 doses
Denton County
Denton County Public Health, 6,000 doses
Bailey County
Medical Clinic Of Muleshoe, 975 doses
Bastrop County
A+ Life Style Medical Group, 1,000 doses
Bee County
Christus Spohn Health System in Beeville, 1,950 doses
Community Action Health Center, 975 doses
Bell County
Bell County Public Health District, 3,900 doses
Bexar County
San Antonio Metro Health District, 9,000 doses
University Health System, 10,725 doses
UT Health San Antonio Wellness 360, 5,850 doses
Brazos County
CHI St. Joseph College Station Hospital, 1,200 doses
Cameron County
Cameron County Public Health, 6,000 doses
Chambers County
Chambers County Health Department, 1,200 doses
Clay County
Clay County Memorial Hospital, 975 doses
Coryell County
Coryell Health Medical Clinic, 975 doses
Dimmit County
Dimmit Regional Hospital, 975 doses
Ector County
Medical Center Hospital, 3,900 doses
El Paso County
El Paso Fire Department, 5,000 doses
University Medical Center of El Paso, 5,000 doses
The University of Texas at El Paso, 975 doses
Falls County
Falls Community Hospital & Clinic, 975 doses
Fannin County
TMC Bonham Hospital, 975 doses
Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County Health Department, 5,850 doses
Galveston County
Galveston County Health District, 1,000 doses
University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, 3,900 doses
Gillespie County
Hill Country Memorial Hospital, 1,200 doses
Harris County
Harris County Public Health, 9,000 doses
Houston Health Department, 8,200 doses
Houston Methodist Hospital, 10,725 doses
CHI St. Lukes Health, 1,950 doses
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, 3,900 doses
UT-Health Houston, 1,950 doses
Hartley County
Coon Memorial Hospital, 975 doses
Hays County
Hays County Health Department, 1,950 doses
Hidalgo County
Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, 6,825 doses
Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, 5,000 doses
UT Health RGV Employee Health Edinburg, 975 doses
UT Health RGV Family Health, 975 doses
Jasper/Newton Counties
Jasper-Newton Co Public Health District, 1,600 doses
Jefferson County
Jefferson County Health Department, 1,950 doses
Jim Wells County
Christus Spohn Health System at Alice, 975 doses
Kleberg County
Christus Spohn Health System at Kleberg, 975 doses
Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office, 1,000 doses
La Salle County
La Salle County Regional Health Authority, 975 doses
Liberty County
Emergency Hospital Systems, 975 doses
Lubbock County
City of Lubbock Health Department, 5,000 doses
Maverick County
Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, 1200 doses
McLennan County
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 1,500 doses
Ascension Providence Hospital, 1,950 doses
Midland County
Midland Memorial Hospital, 4,875 doses
Montgomery County
Lone Star Family Health Center, 2,000 doses
Nueces County
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, 5,000 doses
Driscoll Health System, 975 doses
Parker County
Parker County Hospital District, 1,950 doses
Potter County
Amarillo Public Health Department, 5,000 doses
Reeves County
Pecos Valley Rural Health Clinic, 975 doses
Smith County
Northeast Texas Public Health District, 1,500 doses
UT Health Science Center Tyler, 1,950 doses
Taylor County
Abilene-Taylor County Health Department, 1,200 doses
Tom Green County
Shannon Pharmacy, 1,950 doses
Travis County
Austin Public Health, 12,000 doses
UT Health Dell Medical School, 1,950 doses
Uvalde County
Uvalde Memorial Hospital, 975 doses
Victoria County
Victoria County Public Health Department, 1,000 doses
Washington County
Washington County EMS, 2,000 doses
Webb County
City of Laredo Health Department, 1,200 doses
Wichita County
Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District, 1,950 doses
Williamson County
Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park, 6,000