Arlington Fire Department captain K.J. Land prepares doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center on Jan. 5 in Arlington.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

Thirteen agencies in Dallas-Fort Worth will serve as COVID-19 vaccination hubs as Texas shifts toward a centralized approach to distributing the shots.

In Dallas County, the county health department, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Parkland Health and Hospital System, Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, and the City of Garland Health Department are designated as hubs by the Department of State Health Services.

In Tarrant County, the county health department, Texas Health Resources and the Arlington Fire Department are designated by the state as hubs.

There are four hubs in Collin County: the Allen Fire Department, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Plano, the City Of McKinney Fire Department and Collin County Healthcare Services.

The thirteenth hub is the Denton County health department.

Rockwall and Ellis counties are not on the state’s list. Providers won’t exclusively vaccinate people who live in their respective counties.

Why is Texas creating vaccination hubs?

State officials have said their goal is to send most of the vaccines Texas is allocated to large hubs to streamline immunizations.

This week, Texas will receive 333,650 first doses of the vaccine and 500,000 second doses, according to a news release.

“The idea is to concentrate much of the vaccine at a smaller number of locations so there will be a more centralized opportunity to vaccinate people,” state health department spokesman Chris Van Deusen told The Dallas Morning News.

Van Deusen added that the state has asked the chosen providers to vaccinate people in surrounding areas, too.

Who is eligible to get a vaccine at one of the hubs now?

Anyone in the first two tiers — phase 1A and 1B — of the state’s vaccination priority list is eligible to get immunized at any of the hubs, regardless of where they live, according to the state health department.

Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, and phase 1B includes anyone 65 or older or anyone with a chronic medical condition that puts them at higher risk if they contract COVID-19.

Do people need appointments?

The state urged anyone who is seeking a vaccine at one of the hubs not to just show up. The health department advises that people first find out if walk-ups are accepted.

In North Texas, several providers have set up registration sites where people can indicate they are eligible and want a vaccine. The state health department has provided links to each vaccination hub provider’s website.

What are Dallas County’s plans to distribute the virus vaccine?

Dallas County has launched a “mega” vaccination site at Fair Park, where the county hopes to vaccinate thousands of people a day.

Shots will be available only by appointment to people who have registered online.

Are these the only places to get vaccines?

People who are eligible for shots have been able to get vaccines through other providers. The state has set up a map to locate providers who offer the vaccine.

How many doses will each hub get this week?

Here is the vaccine allocation breakdown for the 79 hubs, according to the state health department:

Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services, 9,000 doses

Parkland Hospital, 10,725 doses

UT Southwestern Medical Center, 10,725 doses

Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, 4,875 doses

City of Garland Health Department, 1,000 doses

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health, 9,000 doses

Texas Health Resources, 9,750 doses

Arlington Fire Department, 5,000 doses

Collin County

Allen Fire Department, 2,000 doses

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Plano, 975 doses

City Of McKinney Fire Department, 2,000 doses

Collin County Healthcare Services, 2,000 doses

Denton County

Denton County Public Health, 6,000 doses

Bailey County

Medical Clinic Of Muleshoe, 975 doses

Bastrop County

A+ Life Style Medical Group, 1,000 doses

Bee County

Christus Spohn Health System in Beeville, 1,950 doses

Community Action Health Center, 975 doses

Bell County

Bell County Public Health District, 3,900 doses

Bexar County

San Antonio Metro Health District, 9,000 doses

University Health System, 10,725 doses

UT Health San Antonio Wellness 360, 5,850 doses

Brazos County

CHI St. Joseph College Station Hospital, 1,200 doses

Cameron County

Cameron County Public Health, 6,000 doses

Chambers County

Chambers County Health Department, 1,200 doses

Clay County

Clay County Memorial Hospital, 975 doses

Coryell County

Coryell Health Medical Clinic, 975 doses

Dimmit County

Dimmit Regional Hospital, 975 doses

Ector County

Medical Center Hospital, 3,900 doses

El Paso County

El Paso Fire Department, 5,000 doses

University Medical Center of El Paso, 5,000 doses

The University of Texas at El Paso, 975 doses

Falls County

Falls Community Hospital & Clinic, 975 doses

Fannin County

TMC Bonham Hospital, 975 doses

Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County Health Department, 5,850 doses

Galveston County

Galveston County Health District, 1,000 doses

University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, 3,900 doses

Gillespie County

Hill Country Memorial Hospital, 1,200 doses

Harris County

Harris County Public Health, 9,000 doses

Houston Health Department, 8,200 doses

Houston Methodist Hospital, 10,725 doses

CHI St. Lukes Health, 1,950 doses

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, 3,900 doses

UT-Health Houston, 1,950 doses

Hartley County

Coon Memorial Hospital, 975 doses

Hays County

Hays County Health Department, 1,950 doses

Hidalgo County

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, 6,825 doses

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, 5,000 doses

UT Health RGV Employee Health Edinburg, 975 doses

UT Health RGV Family Health, 975 doses

Jasper/Newton Counties

Jasper-Newton Co Public Health District, 1,600 doses

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Health Department, 1,950 doses

Jim Wells County

Christus Spohn Health System at Alice, 975 doses

Kleberg County

Christus Spohn Health System at Kleberg, 975 doses

Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office, 1,000 doses

La Salle County

La Salle County Regional Health Authority, 975 doses

Liberty County

Emergency Hospital Systems, 975 doses

Lubbock County

City of Lubbock Health Department, 5,000 doses

Maverick County

Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, 1200 doses

McLennan County

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 1,500 doses

Ascension Providence Hospital, 1,950 doses

Midland County

Midland Memorial Hospital, 4,875 doses

Montgomery County

Lone Star Family Health Center, 2,000 doses

Nueces County

Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, 5,000 doses

Driscoll Health System, 975 doses

Parker County

Parker County Hospital District, 1,950 doses

Potter County

Amarillo Public Health Department, 5,000 doses

Reeves County

Pecos Valley Rural Health Clinic, 975 doses

Smith County

Northeast Texas Public Health District, 1,500 doses

UT Health Science Center Tyler, 1,950 doses

Taylor County

Abilene-Taylor County Health Department, 1,200 doses

Tom Green County

Shannon Pharmacy, 1,950 doses

Travis County

Austin Public Health, 12,000 doses

UT Health Dell Medical School, 1,950 doses

Uvalde County

Uvalde Memorial Hospital, 975 doses

Victoria County

Victoria County Public Health Department, 1,000 doses

Washington County

Washington County EMS, 2,000 doses

Webb County

City of Laredo Health Department, 1,200 doses

Wichita County

Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District, 1,950 doses

Williamson County

Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park, 6,000

