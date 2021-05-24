Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.