Texas took an important step Tuesday in expanding access to virtual education as families clamor for more options during the pandemic.
The House Public Education Committee approved a proposal that would provide state funds for most school districts to offer online classes at a time when parents are especially worried about young kids ineligible for the vaccine.
The bill is similar to one that had widespread support a few months ago during the regular legislative session. It would allow districts and charter schools that received a C rating or higher in the most recent round of state academic accountability grades to offer remote classes.
The program would be open to students living in-district and would be capped at 10% of a school system’s enrollment during 2021-22. Schools that aren’t eligible to offer virtual learning can contract with ones that can, according to the bill.
“It’s for a subset of kids that have done well in [virtual] and programs that have been successful,” said Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney. “At the end of the day the parents are part of this decision making so if they don’t want their kids in a virtual education setting, they certainly can request to be in person.”
The Senate already approved the legislation. The proposal now heads to the full chamber for consideration, where House members are likely to offer some amendments to the bill. One might reimburse districts already offering virtual learning that fits within the bill’s provisions, Bell said.
If passed, the bill would expire in September 2023, giving lawmakers the opportunity to revisit the subject in the next regular session.
Districts have scrambled to offer some online options in recent weeks.
School leaders thought lawmakers would approve virtual education legislation in the spring, giving them plenty of time to launch programs for families wary of on-campus learning.
But a late-in-session walkout by House Democrats intended to kill a controversial elections proposal also caused the death of the virtual learning bill. When Texas Education Agency officials said they lacked the power to authorize state funding for virtual learning, many school districts canceled their programs.
But some districts changed course again as COVID-19 cases rose and the school year neared, offering limited programs for medically fragile children or those ineligible for the vaccine. Those school districts are paying for the programs out of their own savings or federal pandemic aid.
It’s an expensive endeavor. If 9,000 Dallas ISD students sign up for virtual learning for an entire academic year, for example, the district will have to find $100 million to pay for the program, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa estimated.
Several House Democrats have refuted that the Legislature needs to act for state money to start flowing to fund virtual education.
A new law curtails the education commissioner’s disaster authority, meaning Commissioner Mike Morath doesn’t have the same powers he had this time last year, Morath told the committee on Tuesday. Some lawmakers have disagreed with Morath’s reading of the bill, saying the provisions wouldn’t go into effect until this September.
Regardless, Gov. Greg Abbott could act to continue funding, said Monty Exter, a lobbyist for the Association of Texas Professional Educators.
“Funding could have already happened and most likely, funding should have already happened,” Exter said. The ATPE lobbyist has also suggested the issue could be addressed through the appropriations process.
Some criticize funding a method of learning that has not proved effective during the pandemic.
STAAR results showed nearly 40% of public school students failed math exams and about one-third did not pass reading tests this year. TEA officials have suggested school districts with a greater percentage of students participating in virtual learning saw steeper learning loss.
“As a whole, the state lost essentially a decade’s worth of gain in mathematics proficiency,” Morath said. “Reading rolled back to roughly 2016 rates.”
Should the legislation not pass, only a handful of virtual programs that existed before 2013 will receive state money for their offerings. The programs are part of the Texas Virtual Schools Network, most of which have historically struggled with student performance.
DISD Superintendent Hinojosa, whose district announced last week it would offer a limited virtual learning program for young students, threw his support behind the bill Tuesday.
When registration closed for DISD’s virtual program, about 1,600 students had opted into the program, the district reported.
“We’re confused that the state allows the Texas Virtual School Network to operate … without any guardrails, no enrollment caps, no sunset provisions, full funding,” Hinojosa said. “But you don’t trust us to enter in this space.”