AUSTIN — With at least six hospital regions in Texas burdened by worrisome loads of coronavirus patients, Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday traveled to one such area — Lubbock — to hail the federal government’s distribution of a new antibody treatment.
Abbott also rejected suggestions he give county judges and mayors more authority to tailor COVID-19 shutdowns for their areas.
The Republican governor said the local elected officials, many but not all of them Democrats, haven’t enforced his existing coronavirus orders.
Abbott said bamlanivimab, a new therapy developed by Eli Lilly & Co., has arrived — in Lubbock and across Texas. The drug shows great promise for COVID-19 patients with mild or moderate symptoms, he said. Initially, it’ll be distributed to hospitals in “communities with high COVID-19 disease burden,” said a release from Abbott’s office.
“People need to be thankful for the way that the genius of the medical leaders in this country and the medical innovators in this country have been able to so quickly respond with the medicines that are needed to make sure that soon we will be able to put COVID behind us,” Abbott said.
People who aren’t infected or are in late stages of a COVID-19 infection wouldn’t qualify for the Eli Lilly treatment, a monoclonal antibody that is infused intravenously, Abbott said at a news conference at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
“Typically it’s those who are 65 years or older and with some other, health care-based issue and early-stage COVID,” he said.
Nationwide and in Texas, COVID-19 infections are increasing. The country’s death toll just passed 250,000. As of late Wednesday, the number of Texas deaths was approaching 20,000.
While governors in some other states have dialed back business reopenings and closed schools, Abbott made it clear Thursday he’s sticking with a “ratchet back” plan he unveiled in mid-September and fine-tuned early last month. It doesn’t scale back business activity until hospitalizations in one of the state’s 22 hospital regions reach worrisome levels.
“Everyone knows we have an increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas right now,” he said.
But the surge in July was greater, and Texans learned how to protect themselves — wearing masks, maintaining a social distance, washing hands, he said.
“We’ve been there before. We can do it again,” Abbott said.
Under Abbott’s coronavirus orders, many nonessential businesses in Texas are operating at no more than 75% capacity.
Regions where more than 15% of hospital beds are taken up by coronavirus patients must scale back. The area that includes Dallas County is nearing that threshold; three areas have surpassed it for at least a week, the time period required for a rollback of reopenings to kick in: El Paso, Lubbock and Amarillo.
As of late Wednesday, three other regions — around Laredo, Midland-Odessa and San Angelo — had been above 15% for at least a few days.
Dallas-Fort Worth’s region was at 14%, just below the threshold for a dial back.
Ruling out lockdowns, Abbott has noted that an under an executive order that took effect on Oct. 14, if a Trauma Service Region for seven consecutive days has COVID-19 patients occupying more than 15% of its beds, then these rollbacks occur immediately:
- Bars close, if the county judge in a county has consented to their reopening.
- Restaurants, retail stores, bowling alleys and movie theaters, currently operating at no more than 75% of capacity, must fall back to a maximum of half-capacity.
- Elective surgery procedures are again postponed.
Asked why he hasn’t granted more discretion to local officials to issue business-closure orders and bans on gatherings, Abbott initially answered by saying he wouldn’t issue another statewide stay-at-home order as he did last March.
“Statewide, we’re not going to have another shutdown,” he said.
Isolation causes physical and mental health problems for many people, Abbott said.
Under his Oct. 7 order, county judges have discretion on whether to allow bars to reopen to half-capacity, he noted. Mayors and county judges may limit outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, except for certain religious, recreational and educational activities the governor exempted.
“There are plenty of tools in the toolboxes of local authorities to achieve the results that are needed,” Abbott said. “Local officials are not using the tools that are available to them.”
As he said in radio and TV interviews last week, Abbott said the state can “surge” medical personnel, supplies and tests to hotspots, and he emphasized voluntary compliance with public health guidelines, such as handwashing and wearing a mask.
Abbott said he understands Texans have “COVID fatigue.” He pleaded with state residents to display fortitude and patience for a while longer.
“We’re engaged in a war against this infectious disease,” he said.