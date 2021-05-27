AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott shrugged off pressure to call a special session on Thursday, but warned lawmakers that if he decides to bring them back it will be on his terms.
And those terms, he said, would force lawmakers to consider just one item at a time until it passes, potentially leaving them to legislate for months to come.
The last time Abbott called a special session in 2017, he let lawmakers debate 20 issues that had died in the regular session. About half passed.
“If anybody tries to force this, it’s not going to be like it has been in the past,” said Abbott, a Republican, during a press conference in Fort Worth.
“I’m going to make sure we get things passed, not just open up some debating society,” he added.
Abbott’s stern words come as he faces pressure from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to call lawmakers back in June to reconsider three of Patrick’s priority bills that effectively died in the House this week. They include the transgender sports bill and two other measures targeting social media companies and local government spending on lobbyists.
Only the governor can convene a special session and set the agenda.
Patrick could potentially force a special session by holding onto a must-pass bill that reauthorizes the state’s law enforcement oversight and training agency. Without passing that legislation, the agency would effectively cease to exist on Sept. 1. The bill did not clear the Senate by a Wednesday deadline.
On Thursday afternoon, Patrick told KDFW-TV (Channel 4) it wasn’t “goofy to ask the Governor for a special session,” but said he isn’t forcing it.
“We’re not holding anything hostage, we’re not forcing a special session,” Patrick said told the news station, adding that the agency extension bill will be tacked on to another piece of legislation.
While Abbott didn’t say a special session is off the table, he said there’s still time for lawmakers to act before the regular session ends on Monday.
“If the leaders in the Legislature will stop fighting with each other and start working together we can get all of this across the finish line,” Abbott said.
Lawmakers are already expected to gather again this fall to take up redistricting, the once-a-decade redrawing of political maps that follows the release of new census figures.
A special session can be pricey for taxpayers, costing upwards of $1 million.
The public tension between Abbott, Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont are a change from last session, when the “big three” put on a show of unity in their goals to rein in property tax growth and fund education.
After the last elections, when Republicans maintained their majority in the Legislature, lawmakers took a sharp right turn. The GOP-dominated chambers already passed a restrictive abortion measure and a bill to let people carry handguns without a permit. They are still debating the specifics of how to address the statewide winter power outages, an issue Phelan, Abbott and Patrick tussled over earlier this session.
The rift furthered last week. The House did not meet Friday and Saturday in retaliation for the Senate refusing to to take up bipartisan priority health care and criminal justice bills backed by Phelan. Then, the chamber failed to pass three of Patrick’s priorities by its Tuesday night deadline, prompting his calls for a special session.
The Senate slowed its own pace on Wednesday. “We’re working hard. We’re passing bills. They weren’t here for two days of the last five,” Patrick told the chamber. “They killed key bills of yours.”
By Thursday, though, House leaders took the floor and listed out all the work they’d done. Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said the Senate failed to even consider hundreds of bills the House had sent over. In comparison, House committees considered 88% of the Senate bills, he said.
“That’s a lot of work for our Texas House representatives’ committees and I appreciate them doing that work,” Phelan responded.