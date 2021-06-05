Fresh off the defeat of two of his legislative priorities Sunday night when Democrats abandoned the Texas House to block a sweeping elections bill, Gov. Greg Abbott flexed his executive muscle Monday — vowing to defund a coequal branch of government while raising questions about the separation of powers in Texas.
“I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature,” he wrote on Twitter. “Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities.”
Abbott did not give additional details about how the veto would work, telling his nearly 600,000 Twitter followers only to “stay tuned.” He’s also said that lawmakers will be brought back for a special legislative session this year to pass the failed priority bills. But the veto announcement on social media sparked concerns about the increasing encroachment by the state’s executive branch into the legislative branch’s purview.
“We have not seen a governor in modern times who has taken such a step to minimize the legislative branch of government,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political scientist at the University of Houston. “The Texas Constitution sets out a balance of power, and it has stuck to that since the inception of the Texas government. To change that by altering which branch was able to be politically and financially stronger is clearly antithetical to the Constitution.”
Abbott’s office declined to comment.
A governor targeting the Legislature’s budget would be unprecedented in Texas history, according to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas. But in 1971, Gov. Preston Smith vetoed all appropriations made for the second year of the 1972-73 biennial budget and tasked the Legislature with redoing the budget for that year during an already planned special session.
“This probably ventures into uncharted territory,” said Dale Craymer, president of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, who worked on the budget for Govs. Ann Richards and George W. Bush. “It invites some fascinating academic questions.”
On top of funding the two chambers of the Legislature, Article X of the state budget also funds nonpartisan agencies that are crucial for policymaking, including the Legislative Reference Library, which conducts research for the Legislature; the Legislative Budget Board, which develops policy and budget recommendations and provides fiscal analyses for legislation; the Legislative Council, which helps draft and analyze potential legislation; the State Auditor’s Office, which reviews the state’s finances; and the Sunset Advisory Commission, which reviews the efficiency of state agencies.
Several of these agencies would be crucial for the all-important redrawing of political maps that lawmakers are expected to take up in an already planned special session in the fall.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are worried about Abbott’s veto impacting workers in those agencies and other staffers.
House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, said he shared the governor’s frustration that two GOP priority bills on elections and bail had not gotten the Legislature’s approval.
The elections bill followed a nationwide push for so-called “election integrity” in state legislatures, after claims by former President Donald Trump that there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections. Texas’ bill would have restricted voting hours during early voting, curtailed local voting options and further limited the ability of Texans to vote by mail.
Abbott pushed to change the bail system in Texas after Damon Allen, a trooper with the Department of Public Safety, was killed during a traffic stop while the suspect was out on bail. Abbott asked the Legislature to make it harder for violent criminals to receive bail.
But Phelan said a veto of the entire Legislature’s budget would hurt the wrong people while lawmakers, whose $600-per-month pay is written into the Constitution, would still get their paychecks.
“My concern is how it impacts staff, especially those who live here in Austin, which is not an inexpensive place to live and raise your family and children,” said Phelan, a former legislative staffer. “And the agencies it impacts — Sunset, Legislative Reference Library, Lege Council — I’m just concerned how it impacts them because they weren’t the ones who decided that we were gonna break quorum, it wasn’t their decision, right?”
Rep. Donna Howard, an Austin Democrat who was among those who walked out of the House to break its quorum Sunday night, echoed Phelan’s concern for government employees and criticized Abbott for announcing the veto without explaining how it would work.
“They had nothing to do with it. They are hired to do a job. They do it well. They show up and they work long hours during session,” she said. “To put them in the position of being concerned whether their jobs will be continued is extremely irresponsible.”
Rottinghaus, who is working on a book about former Gov. Rick Perry, said the growth of the executive branch’s power is one of the themes of the book, but “Abbott has taken it to the next level.”
“Perry made the tune popular, but Abbott took it to No. 1 with a new band,” he said.
Perry could serve in some ways as a cautionary tale for Abbott. In 2007, Perry signed an executive order mandating that all sixth grade girls get vaccinated for the human papillomavirus, which can cause cervical cancer. But lawmakers came back during that legislative session and blocked his executive order, saying Perry had overstepped his authority.
“He backed off immediately. He saw he’d gone too far,” Rottinghaus said. “That’s a battle that the governor doesn’t want to pick because the courts could say he’s wrong, the Legislature could defund the executive branch in the same way — there’s all kinds of options that the Legislature can use. ... That’s what Perry found. If you cross the Legislature, you’re risking a revolt you can’t contain.”