AUSTIN — School district leaders should have the right to make decisions about mask mandates based on the needs of their students and local coronavirus spread data, attorneys argued Wednesday in federal court.
Lawyers with Disability Rights Texas, who filed the first federal lawsuit over the ban in mid-August, allege that Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition on mask mandates puts students with disabilities at risk.
The organization claims that Abbott’s executive order violates federal anti-discrimination law, which prohibits the exclusion of students with disabilities from public education programs and activities.
Disability Rights Texas represents students mostly younger than 12 with disabilities and underlying medical conditions “which carry an increased risk of serious complications or death in the event that they contract COVID-19″ including children who have Down syndrome, moderate to severe asthma, and chronic lung or heart conditions.
“Doctors that treat the plaintiffs told them to avoid places without universal masking,” attorney Scott Thomas said.
Their parents submitted testimony outlining their difficult choices about whether to prioritize their vulnerable children’s educational needs or their health.
“No parent should be forced to make a decision like this,” one said.
Ryan Kercher, arguing on behalf of the state, stressed that the lawsuit hinged on data, pointing to the relatively low number of COVID-19 cases in the schools of the students suing.
Judge Lee Yeakel interrupted Kercher, asking why the data mattered. If the odds of contracting COVID-19 were 10,000-1, it would matter to the one person, he said.
Kercher pushed back, saying it is important to examine the number of cases to see if a real risk existed should masks not be mandated. Holding up Fort Bend Independent School District, which does not require masks, as an example, Kercher said the district near Houston had case totals that are on par with districts that do not require masks.
But Yeakel also questioned why not search for the most safe option to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“That’s not a choice anyone gets,” Kercher said, noting that the speed limit isn’t 5 miles per hour everywhere. He and his co-counsel did not wear face coverings during the hearing.
Yeakel did not rule on the case Wednesday but said he would work to do so as quickly as possible. He alluded to the national interest and impact such a decision could have as states across the country are also in the midst of their own mask battles. No matter what he decides, appeals appear likely.
The judge’s decision could have wide-ranging implications for Texas’ 5 million public school children and more than 1,000 school districts.
Abbott banned government mask mandates earlier this year, although some school districts — including Dallas and Richardson ISDs — have bucked his order and required them anyway. Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued several of the defiant school systems and kept an ever-evolving public list of districts that continue to require masks.
Exactly who is enforcing the ban was also a key issue in the hearing.
Lawyers suing the state projected tweets from Paxton on the wall of the courtroom Wednesday morning showing the attorney general announcing legal action and celebrating that districts reversed their mask mandates after his office contacted them.
Disability Rights Texas’ attorneys noted that the Texas Education Agency has been alerting the attorney general’s office of districts that are allegedly in violation of the governor’s order. Paxton’s office has sent letters to districts threatening legal action and some school systems have rescinded their mandates in response.
“They’re working together to enforce,” Thomas said.
Kercher said this merely amounted to one agency turning over public information to another.
Disability Rights Texas’ lawyers also referenced tweets from the attorney general’s office and a list Paxton has kept of defiant districts. Kercher countered that this was not enforcement.
At one point, Yeakel interjected, asking if Paxton could bully or threaten online — flippantly or seriously — “that’s just bullying, and that’s alright?”
The credible threat of enforcement should not be evaluated on social media, Kercher countered.
School administrators can’t fulfill their obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act because they can’t implement “basic COVID-19 prevention strategies” based on individual needs, according to the Disability Rights Texas suit.
The group also argues that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that allocated billions to schools for pandemic recovery preempts the governor’s order. The federal law “explicitly authorizes” using the money for public health protocols in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the attorneys note.
The CDC recommends universal masking inside schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
The judge questioned the state’s lawyers on Abbott’s decision to single out one major COVID-19 prevention strategy to ban. “What can he do next?” Yeakel asked.
The state has pushed back on Disability Rights Texas’ claims in court documents, noting that those suing have not exhausted all of the administrative processes to receive education. They also claimed that risk of exposure is not exclusion.
“While universal masking is one option to reduce the risk of COVID infection, it is not the only option,” the state’s attorneys wrote. “Plaintiffs have failed to present any evidence or even make the generalized assertion that they have attempted to work with their individual schools to develop [individual plans] for these students to reduce their risk of exposure to Covid.”
Several Texas districts have challenged Abbott’s order in court. Trustees from Dallas ISD, the first district to officially instate a face-covering requirement this school year, voted in August to join an existing multidistrict lawsuit.
In the midst of this legal battle, federal officials with the U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation into Texas’ ban on mask requirements. Investigators plan to examine whether the TEA is preventing school systems from meeting the needs of students with disabilities.
The federal department launched similar investigations in other states earlier in the summer but waited to do so in Texas because the state’s ban was tied up in litigation and not being enforced. But the Biden administration changed course after updated TEA public health guidance stated that per the governor’s order, schools couldn’t “require students or staff to wear a mask.”
The U.S. Department of Justice has also waded into the Disability Rights Texas lawsuit, filing a statement that supports the organization’s assertions. DOJ attorneys allege that Abbott’s order puts students with disabilities in an “untenable position.”
“The serious adverse consequences on students with certain disabilities is readily foreseeable,” DOJ attorneys wrote. “Some parents of children at heightened COVID-19 risk will likely keep their children at home—even though the children could safely attend school if mask protocols could be put in place.”
Since the school year started, the state has recorded more than 172,000 positive COVID-19 cases among students, exceeding the total student case count for the entirety of 2020-21.