DALLAS — Who hasn’t been annoyed at life in Texas on a Sunday morning when the grocery clerk says, “Sorry, it’s not noon yet”?
There goes that bottle of sparkling wine for brunch mimosas under the checkout counter. A more recent annoyance is when your delivery or pickup time is rejected at checkout because your online basket includes a six-pack of beer.
The never-on-Sunday-morning ban goes away this Labor Day weekend. Beer and wine sales can commence at 10 a.m., and grocers expect sales to increase. The Texas Legislature made the change that adds the two morning hours.
It was one of the last remnants of so-called blue laws that prohibited sales of certain goods on Sundays, a day traditionally meant to be spent in church. Most of the laws went away in Texas in 1985, the year the state allowed any kind of Sunday shopping.
Sunday has been the busiest day for grocery shopping in the U.S. for years. As dry areas voted to allow alcohol sales in recent years, retailers have opened elaborate wine departments, expanded refrigerated beer cases with choices from local breweries and created infrastructure for online beer and wine delivery and pickup services.
For retailers, all those honest clock mistakes — often made by the tens of thousands of new residents in the state every year — were lost sales. Store computers were so tightly wound at Central Market that customers couldn’t even buy a wine corkscrew before noon on Sundays.
“Kroger expects increased sales as a result of the expanded hours,” said April Martin, the grocer’s spokeswoman. Customers with beer and wine in their carts before noon has been “a common occurrence.”
Grocers were getting their stores ready for this weekend.
Employees have been reminded and in-store signs and online messaging will remind everyone else. The front-end of the store technology is being updated to reflect the expanded sales hours, Martin said.
“Our stores will be ready,” Lauren Willis, spokesperson for Walmart in Texas, said last week. The retailer is also fighting in court with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to be able to sell liquor in Texas through carved-out spaces in its stores with separate entrances.
Walmart updated the computers at its headquarters in Bentonville on Wednesday that drive its Walmart and Sam’s Club store checkouts, she said.
Retailers are relieved about the change, which they viewed as arbitrary and out of pace with lifestyles.
“With professional football beginning at noon on Sunday,” shelves would be emptied out in a flurry and have to be restocked in the middle of the day, said Gary Huddleston, spokesman for the Texas Retailers Association.
Going to brunch and being served alcohol on Sunday morning but not being able to buy it at a store, “was confusing for customers” and “caused some frustration,” said Christy Lara, spokesperson for Albertsons and Tom Thumb.
Texas is one of the last states that forbids Sunday liquor sales. As of this year, 43 states allowed it, according to the Distilled Spirits Council, an industry trade organization.