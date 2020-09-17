When Christine Brill’s unemployment benefits from the Texas Workforce Commission suddenly plummeted this summer, she tried calling the agency to find out what happened.
The 52-year-old Houston widow lost her job as a hair stylist in March and hadn’t heard that the $600 in extra weekly funds for out-of-work Americans approved by Congress in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic had expired.
But whenever Brill called TWC this summer, she encountered a busy signal, echoing the problems she first ran into in April, when she spent 30 hours a week for three weeks trying to find out why her initial request for unemployment assistance hadn’t gone through.
“How can you look for a job and log 30 hours a week trying to reach a live person that can help you with your question?” Brill said. “Someone figure that one out for me.”
Six months into a pandemic that has killed more than 14,000 Texans, Brill is one of 1.8 million unemployed workers statewide facing confusion — and financial calamity. As President Donald Trump’s additional $300 in weekly unemployment aid has dried up for Texans, a second federal pandemic stimulus bill has stalled in Congress, a temporary ban on utility cut-offs soon expires and TWC still struggles to meet the increased demand brought on by an unemployment rate that was 8% in July.
For Mariano Rodriguez, getting laid off as the manager of a truck stop upended his life. He had never been unemployed. Living in a trailer with his wife in Mount Pleasant, Rodriguez has already had to give up his cable and internet to save money. With the ban on cutting utilities ending at the end of the month, he said electricity could be next.
“It’s a crazy juggling act,” he said. “It’s uncomfortable because you just can’t get back to your former life.”
While the weekly $600 over the summer, coupled with monthly trips to the food bank, allowed Rodriguez to keep food on the table, he’s now four months behind on rent. Because he stopped paying for cable, he said he initially missed the news that Texans could qualify for the $300 that Trump offered after Congress’ initial aid expired.
Nearly 350,000 Texans didn’t initially qualify for that extra money, including some who failed to originally indicate they had lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
Rodriguez doesn’t remember filling out additional claims, but the $300 started showing up in his bank account a few weeks ago.
“I couldn’t tell you when it started or when I should have had it,” Rodriguez said. “But the payments eventually kicked in.”
Brill is also unsure where the money is coming from and why the $300 payments are ending. She and Rodriguez have both lost faith in the federal and state government.
While Trump’s administration extended an eviction moratorium through the end of the year, Rodriguez said he doesn’t trust the federal government to assist people since Congress has so far failed to agree on a second stimulus deal that could provide further unemployment and support for those in need.
Rodriguez has planted his own garden to try to start feeding his family if all else fails. Brill is too anxious to do anything, but takes it one day at a time while Congress sits in a stalemate.
“All they’re doing is bickering and fighting, and nobody is helping us,” Brill said. “Nobody is helping us in one of the richest countries in the world. Get us another stimulus check. Add some money to unemployment. Get along and get some help to us.”
Congress struggles to reach a deal
Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that the lower chamber will remain in Washington until a coronavirus deal can be negotiated between congressional leaders and the White House.
This comes after House Democrats, specifically those up for reelection in vulnerable seats, have increasingly called for Pelosi to negotiate with Republicans, even if it means passing a smaller package or putting up targeted bills to address specific issues such as unemployment. Pelosi, however, reinforced on Tuesday that she is still holding out for a larger deal.
Some House moderates are concerned that they will not reach a deal by November, which may affect their reelection chances. Stepping up their efforts to show their constituents that they are willing to compromise, the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus created their own plan.
The $1.5 trillion proposal would create $450 in weekly federal unemployment assistance for eight weeks. After that, the extra payment would transition up to $600 per week, though the amount people get would be capped at 100% of their prior income. The proposal would also renew aid to state and local governments and provide another round of stimulus checks. Senate Republicans have already opposed much of the spending included in the proposal while Pelosi has indicated that she does not want to negotiate anything below $2.2 trillion.
TWC still scrambles to help unemployed
While the federal government has failed to come to a deal, the TWC continues struggling to keep up with the onslaught of unemployment claims and questions after paying out more than $2.6 billion to the unemployed.
In April, during a monthlong statewide shutdown, Texas’ unemployment rate ballooned to more than 13% — four-times what it was in January. During that month, the agency said it received more than 15 million calls in one week. With just over 3,000 employees, they could hardly keep up. Rodriguez said he stopped trying to contact the TWC after it proved to be such a time-consuming effort to get a hold of them. He’d rather spend his time looking for work, he said.
Others spent weeks trying to get in touch with the TWC. Lynne Davis, a health care professional from McKinney, said she called the commission more than 1,000 times, only to finally get a hold of someone on a Saturday afternoon, an overworked employee who she said was rude and didn’t solve her issue, despite asserting that he did.
State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, who chairs the Business and Industry Committee in the Legislature, defended the Texas Workforce Commission.
“We can’t be too critical of the agency itself,” Martinez Fischer said in an interview. “It’s really the function of legislative neglect, through kicking the can down the road, through refusal to update our technology. We were operating with a very old, 1980s, 1990s style technology.”
Still, many Texans are fed up that six months into the pandemic, the state agency still does not have the resources to properly and efficiently help the most vulnerable residents.