DALLAS — A shooting that left a 1-year-old boy dead and wounded his uncle in a South Dallas home early Sunday morning was a targeted, deliberate attack, the Dallas police chief said.
Officers were called about 3:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Valentine Street, near the William Blair Jr. Park, where a 20-year-old man told police that someone had fired several rounds into his home, striking him and the toddler, who is his nephew.
The child was identified as Rory Norman by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office Sunday morning. Police initially said Rory was 2 years old, but the medical examiner confirmed he was a few weeks shy of his second birthday.
The toddler died at a hospital, police said.
Police Chief U. Renee Hall said at a news conference Sunday afternoon that the shooting was targeted and deliberate.
The gunman used a rifle and shot only into bedrooms, aiming down at where he knew people would be, Hall said. She said the gunman had to be familiar with the layout of the house.
Hall said police know very little about who the gunman is.
“The only thing that we are confident in at this point is that this was deliberate and this was intentional,” she said.
The child’s uncle was also hospitalized. His injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, and Hall said he was in stable condition.
At the news conference, police played a video of the baby saying his full name — Rory Steffan Norman — grinning and wiggling as he sits next to a woman who’s off-screen.
Hall urged anyone with information about the shooting on Valentine Street — and the shooting about an hour later that left an 8-year-old wounded after being grazed by a bullet in Lake Highlands — to come forward to police.
In the Lake Highlands shooting at an apartment complex on Royal Lane, the child was treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue and released at the scene. Hall said the child was struck by random gunfire.
“Whoever pulled these triggers, we will find you,” Hall said. “Rest assured. We will find you.”
Hall grew emotional when she was asked about visiting the scene of the shooting that killed Rory.
“I know it’s something you never want to see, not only as a mother, but as a police chief,” she said. “It happened on my watch, and I am angry. And this s--t has to stop in this city.”
The shooting came just days after Hall released a 26-page report outlining the department’s plan to reduce violent crime in 2020.
In 2019, Dallas recorded more than 200 murders, a number the city hadn’t seen since 2007.
Hall’s report set goals including a 10% reduction in murders and aggravated assaults in certain patrol divisions. The plan calls for restructuring and centralizing several units to create an intelligence-led police division. It also includes a 100-member violent crime response team to focus on high-priority offenders and targeted patrols.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the plan “a start” and said he wanted to see more aggressive goals for lowering violent crime.
In a statement, Johnson called the shooting a “shameless act of gun violence.”
“This is intolerable, and as the father of two young boys, I am both saddened and outraged,” he said.
Johnson urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward to police.
Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose South Dallas district includes the home where Rory was killed, could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.